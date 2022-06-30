This 50,000mAh Power Bank Can Charge Your Smartphones, Cameras & Laptops

Power banks have become an absolute necessity in today's world. The portable accessories are extremely useful in emergency situations when our phones and other everyday electronic devices need quick recharging. That said, Ambrane's new high-capacity power bank may be a good pick if you carry more than one battery-powered device.

Priced at Rs. 3,999, the Stylo Max is one beast of a power bank packing a gigantic 50,000mAh battery cell. The hefty battery offers 2.5x extra juice as compared to a standard 20,000mAh power bank. According to Ambrane, the Stylo Max is designed for hikers and campers and is capable of recharging batteries on larger devices like digital cameras and laptops. The power bank should be able to recharge a 4,500mAh battery cell up to eight times with one full charge.

The Stylo Max comes equipped with two USB and one Type-C port to help you recharge three electronic devices at the same time. The power bank carries a gigantic 50k lithium-polymer battery cell, which is supported by a 20W power output. It offers Quick charge 3.0 and supports two-way charging. The hefty power bank offers an LED indicator to inform about the charging status and the battery reserve.

With a power reserve of 50,000mAh, the power bank would need a well-structured protection mechanism to prevent overheating. As per Ambrane, the Stylo Max 50k mAh power bank sports a tough exterior outer body and has nine layers of chipset protection, protecting it from overheating and short circuits. "The Made in India power bank is encased in a high gradient matte metallic casing and is compact and robust, making it convenient to carry with oneself wherever one goes," says Ambrane.

With an 18W charging port, the power bank would require at least 4-5 hours for a full charge. The maximum output current is 5V/2.4A. The Ambrane Stylo Max is available in blue and black color options with 180 days warranty on Flipkart and Ambrane Website.

If a 50,000mAh battery sounds too much for your use case scenario, you can check our 20,000mAh battery power banks from Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi. Last year, Xiaomi also introduced an 18W 30,000mAh power bank, which could also be a decent choice.

Published On June 30, 2022
