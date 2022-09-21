Fitshot, a fairly new wearable brand has announced its new smartwatch in India. Priced at Rs. 4,999, the Fitshot Axis is perhaps the brand's flagship smartwatch for the Indian market. The wearable's design and key features are extremely impressive for a sub-5K smartwatch. The smartwatch mimics premium rugged watches and integrates a 4-satellite system for GPS positioning. Read on to find out more about the new budget wearable.

Fitshot Axis Design & Key Specs

Starting with the design, the Fitshot Axis looks like a mini rugged smart wearable. The square dial case seems to have some sort of sturdy protective casing to guard the screen against accidental damage. The watch is 5ATM certified and can withstand water submersion of up 50 meters. The overall sporty design looks far better than what most wearable manufacturers are offering in the price bracket.

The square dial houses a 1.52-inch full touch screen with 240*283 pixels resolution and a peak brightness intensity of 450 Nits. The sub-5K wearable has adjustable straps.

The most interesting aspect of the Fitshot Axis is the in-built satellite system. The brand's first GPS-enabled smartwatch has a four-point satellite system-Beidou, GPS, Glonass, and Galileo, which according to the brand allows users to view the real-time path, speed, and distance of the workouts.

Further, the wearable also enables users to view route maps and have an inbuilt compass. These utilities make the Fitshot Axis an interesting proposition for fitness enthusiasts who lead a healthy lifestyle and indulge in outdoor sports activities such as running and cycling.

As far as other key specifications and utilities are concerned, the smartwatch has 100+ watch faces and a claimed battery life of up to 15 days on normal use. The wearable supports 125+ Sports modes and has an optical HR sensor to offer 24/7 heart rate monitoring and stress monitoring.

Additionally, the smartwatch has a SpO2 sensor, VO2 Max measurement tool, pedometer, calorie trackers, and more. The list of day-to-day utilities includes sedentary alerts including call reminders, schedule reminders, application push reminders, alarm clock, etc.

Notably, the Fitshot Axis doesn't support Bluetooth calling, a rather popular feature these days. The wearable can only receive notifications when they receive a text or a phone call, and let you send quick messages with one tap. Overall, the Fitshot Axis seems like a good offering in the Indian smartwatch market.

Notably, India's budget wearable ecosystem is thriving. There are currently more smartwatch manufacturers in India than there are smartphone brands. Having your own wearable brand has also become comparatively easier if you have any past experience of running a brand.

Most new brands are selling smart wearables, TWS earbuds, neckbands, and mobile accessories with some good investors on their side, a product vendor from China, and an in-house team of professionals handling product development, brand strategy, D2C expansion, and so on. And the figure is only going to grow over time.