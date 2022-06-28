UPI Boom In India: Over 9.36 Billion Transactions Done Via UPI In Q1 2022

By

Advertisement

Digital payments have been increasing in the country with several new platforms now supporting UPI-based payments. A new report has revealed that India witnessed 9.36 billion transactions via UPI or Unified Payment Interface. The total value has amounted to Rs. 10.25 trillion in Q1 of 2022.

UPI Payments On The Rise In India

The report from Worldline revealed that Unified Payment Interface or UPI has emerged as the most preferred payment mode among consumers. The report has calculated the numbers for the first quarter of 2022, which is from January to March.

The data reports 9.36 billion transactions for the said period, amounting to Rs. 10.24 trillion. It was revealed that the UPI P2M (person to merchant) transactions were the most preferred payment mode among customers. The numbers reveal a market share of 64 percent in volume and 50 percent in terms of value.

That's not all. The report further states that UPI has clocked 14.55 billion transactions in terms of volume and Rs. 26.19 trillion in terms of value in Q1 2022. The numbers show that the transaction volume and value have doubled since last year. There's been a 99 percent increase in volume and over a 90 percent increase in value from Q1 2021.

Surge In UPI-Based Payments: New Competition In Digital Payments

The report reveals that popular UPI-based payment platforms were most preferred by Indians. The list includes PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm Payments Bank App, Amazon Pay, and Axis Banks App.

The top PSP UPI players included YES Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Paytm Payments Bank. The top UPI apps included PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm, which accounted for 94.8 percent of the UPI-based transaction volume and 93 percent of value.

UPI-based transactions have steadily been increasing. What's more, new players like Amazon Pay and WhatsApp Pay have also brought in interesting deals to consumers with cashback offers. The ease of transaction and wide acceptance of UPI payments are some of the reasons for this boom. Going forward, one might witness an even larger number in the coming months with the shopping boom.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Mukesh Ambani Resigns; Akash Becomes Reliance Jio Chairman

RBI Allows UPI Credit Card Linking: All You Need To Know

Online Games, Casinos To Be Levied 28% GST

Paytm A50 Smart POS Is An Android Smartphone Customised For Digital Payment

OnePlus Nord Buds, Bullet Wireless Z2 New Color Variants Coming Alongside Nord 2T

Here’s How To Use GPay ‘Tap to Pay’ UPI Feature

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Up To 40% Off On Best Mid-Range Smartphones

Tata Group UPI Digital Payments App Coming Soon; Can It Take On PhonePe, Google Pay?

Xiaomi 12S Series With Leica-Tuned Cameras Launch Set For July 4; What To Expect?

123Pay: RBI Brings UPI Payments To Feature Phones

Nothing Phone (1) Could Be Priced Around Rs. 30,000 And Won't Bundle A Charger

How To Make UPI Payments Without Internet
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: UPI digital payments PhonePe Paytm
Published On June 28, 2022
Read more...