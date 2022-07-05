Vivo India, Related Firms Raided At 44 Places By Enforcement Directorate

By

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at as many as 44 places across India. The raid was a part of a money-laundering investigation against the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo and related firms, stated officials. These searches are being carried out under the various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED Raids Vivo And Other Firms

In a major crackdown, ED has raided Chinese companies, including Vivo in various states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. At the time of writing, the searches are still underway.

Last month, the mobile phone manufacturer's distributor in Jammu and Kashmir, Grand Prospect International Communication came under the scanner of enforcement agencies. It was found by the corporate affairs ministry that at least a couple of Chinese shareholders submitted bogus Indian addresses and forged documents.

Late last year, the Income Tax Department had searched premises of Vivo and other such Chinese firms, including Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus, at over 20 places. The raid was carried out based on the intelligence reports of tax evasion in several hundreds of crores by producing losses and lower revenue than the actual value that was generated.

Even the Chinese government-controlled telecom vendor ZTE was raided with searches conducted at five premises, including its corporate office.

Xiaomi Came Under Investigation

Besides Vivo, the agency has been investigating the Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi for the past few months. In April, the agency said that the smartphone maker had transferred funds abroad illegally to three entities. One of them was a Xiaomi group entity and it was done in the disguise of royalty payments.

The agency seized $725 million (approx. Rs. 5.6 crores) from Xiaomi's local bank accounts. The decision regarding the same has been put on hold by an Indian court following a legal challenge by the company. As per Xiaomi, the royalty payments were all legitimate and were for the IPs and in-licensed technologies used in the Indian products.

In the court filings, Xiaomi noted that these payments were made to firms, including Qualcomm, the US chip maker. A relevant discloser has also been made to the Indian authorities.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Sony IMX 989 Explained: One-Inch Camera Sensor

Vivo T1x India Launch Tipped; 5,000mAh Battery, Up To 120Hz Refresh Rate Expected

Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Ultra Launched: Leica Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC At Helm

List Of Best Vivo 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W SuperVOOC Goes On Sale Today; Should You Buy?

Vivo X80 Lite Tipped To Launch Alongside Vivo X80 Pro+ In October; What To Expect?

Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale: Realme GT NEO 3, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, And More

Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped To Launch In October

Hangouts On Android, iOS Stops Working: How To Save Chats

Vivo V25 Series India Launch Set For July; Key Specs & Features Leaked

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Could Double Your Electricity Bill

Vivo X80 Pro Review- The Good, The Bad & The X-Factor
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: vivo news
Published On July 5, 2022
Read more...