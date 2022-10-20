India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket Match; When and Where to Watch It Live for Free

Cricket and the India-Pakistan rivalry go hand in hand. The arch-rivals will be locking horns at the T20 World Cup on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia. The match wherein the two cricketing nations will showcase their cricketing skills will be telecasted on the official broadcaster of the tournament, Star Sports Network, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well.

The face-off between India and Pakistan will be the 16th overall match in the tournament and the fourth in the Super 12 stage. They will play the group A runner-up scheduled on October 27. Following this, India will have matches against South Africa and Bangladesh as well. Let's take a look at how to watch the India and Pakistan match live for free.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Excited Too!

While fans and spectators on both sides of the border and across the world are thrilled to watch the biggest encounter this Sunday, Dwayne Johnson, popular known as The Rock, has expressed his excitement for this match. In a promotional video released by Star Sports, the Hollywood celebrity and former pro-wrestling champion can be seen talking about the rivalry between the two countries.

How to Watch India Vs Pakistan Cricket Match Live for Free

As mentioned above, the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup will be live-streamed on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. To watch these matches, one has to have a subscription to these platforms. If you do not have an active subscription or do not want to spend money to watch the match, then you can get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free by recharging with some prepaid plans offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Recharge Plans Offering Free Disney+ Hotstar Access

There is a slew of prepaid plans that bundle the subscription to this OTT service for a limited time period. These plans will offer Disney+ Hotar Mobile access to users.

When it comes to Jio, the telco offers Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,119 prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access. Earlier, the company listed many plans with this benefit, but recently it discontinued the Disney+ Hotstar bundle offer on the majority of its prepaid plans. Now, only a couple of annual plans with 365 days of validity mentioned above offer access to this OTT platform for free.

Likewise, Airtel offers Rs. 599, Rs. 838, and Rs. 2,999 prepaid plans with a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. In addition, these plans also provide access to Amazon Prime Video. Vi or Vodafone Idea provides Rs. 601 and Rs. 901 prepaid plans with access to the OTT platform to stream free cricket matches.

Stream Star Sports Network on JioTV

Alternatively, you can also stream India vs Pakistan cricket match for free on JioTV. If you are a Jio subscriber, then you can follow the steps below to enjoy watching the cricket match for free.

Step 1: Download and install the JioTV app on your phone.

Step 2: Log in with your Jio number to use the app.

Step 3: Search for Star Sports Network channels.

Step 4: Click on the channel where the match is being telecasted and enjoy watching it.

Other Apps to Watch Cricket Matches for Free

If you are a cricket fan and do not have a TV or subscription to the above-mentioned services, then you can watch the cricket matches for free via these apps.

Firstly, there is WillowTree TV, which can be downloaded on Android, iOS, Apple TV, and other platforms. The next app is Thop TV, which is available for Android users. With this app, users can watch live sports, premium TV shows, and movies for free. Another app to mention is Yupp TV, which is available in many countries, including India. It can be downloaded on Apple TV, Android, PS3, Xbox, and other platforms. Lastly, Live Cricket TV HD is available for Android users and can be downloaded from Play Store.