Xiaomi Diwali Sale on Redmi Phones and TVs; Check Offer Price

As the festival season is just around the corner, Xiaomi's Diwali Sale has gone live in India starting today. During this sale, you can avail of massive discounts on a slew of smartphones from the company, including Redmi phones. Also, the company has partnered with leading banks such as Bank of Baroda, ICICI, and Kotak Bank to provide discounts.

During the ongoing Xiaomi Diwali Sale, you can get discounts and offers on Redmi smartphones, smart TVs, and other gadgets. Let's take a look at the offers during Diwali with Mi sale.

Xiaomi Diwali Sale: Discounts and Offers

As a part of the Xiaomi Diwali Sale, the Redmi 9 Active smartphone is available at a lesser price of Rs. 7,499 while its actual cost is Rs. 12,999. Likewise, the price of the Redmi 10 Prime is also down by over Rs. 5,000 as you can buy it at an effective price of Rs. 9,449 instead of its earlier cost of Rs. 14,999. On the other hand, the 2022 model of the device will get a massive discount of Rs. 7,550 on the original cost.

The Redmi Note 11 will be available at a price of Rs. 10,799 during the ongoing Xiaomi Diwali Sale. Also, another smartphone in the series, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is up for sale at a discounted price of Rs. 13,749. Even the Redmi 9i Sport will be more affordable during the sale as it will be available for Rs. 6,999 while the Redmi Note 11 SE will be up for grabs at a discounted cost of Rs. 11,249.

Furthermore, if you want to purchase a new smartphone during the Diwali with Mi sale, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be available for Rs. 11,749 while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will cost Rs. 16,999. When it comes to the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11i, and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, you can get them at discounted costs of Rs. 28,499, Rs. 18,499, Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively.

Talking about the smart TVs, the Mi TV QLED 4K is available for Rs. 46,999 while the OLED Vision TV55 is available for Rs. 86,999. Lastly, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is up for grabs for Rs. 22,999.

