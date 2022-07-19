Xiaomi Partners With JOSH App, Ahead Of Redmi K50i Launch In India

Smartphone enthusiasts have one more thing to look out for, the launch of the Redmi K50i in India, which will mark the return of Xiaomi's successful Redmi K series in the country. The Redmi K50i will be the sub-brand's most premium smartphone so far, and it also promises to be the fastest smartphone in the segment with an impressive line-up of features.

Redmi has also partnered with India's popular video sharing app, JOSH, to create the #LiveExtreme challenge that encourages users to share their creative videos with the #LiveExtreme filter and stand a chance to win brand new Redmi K50i smartphones.

The JOSH Challenge

Xiaomi Redmi K series has been a gamechanger in bringing premium features and smartphone productivity to users at affordable rates. The Redmi K50i will take this legacy further by being one of the first smartphones in its price segment to feature the robust MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. This processor supports 5G, making the smartphone future-ready and capable of lightning-fast connectivity once 5G is available on the market.

Ahead of the smartphone's launch slated for July 20, Xiaomi has partnered with JOSH to create a unique challenge to engage users and familiarise them with the smartphone's dynamic features.

#LiveExtreme. Post your videos on JOSH to win Xiaomi's Redmi K50i

JOSH is one of India's largest video-sharing platforms that enables users to follow their favorite entertainers and showcase their talent. Xiaomi and JOSH have come together to create the #LiveExtreme #Challenge that brings alive key features of the Redmi K50i, such as the 67W Turbo Charge and the 64MP Triple Camera.

50+ JOSH influencers have accepted the challenge and called on their followers and other JOSH users to show their extreme speed and participate in the #LiveExtreme #Challenge. To participate in the challenge, you have to upload your videos using the "Live Extreme" filter and soundboard. You also need to search for your favorite feature of the Redmi K50i along with #LiveExtreme in the caption/comment.

The top 10 videos with maximum views or engagement will win a brand new Redmi K50i smartphone.

So what are you waiting for? Pump up the JOSH and start creating to win a brand new Redmi K50i smartphone.

