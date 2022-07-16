Xiaomis New Smart Speaker (IR Control) With LED Clock Can Control Non-Smart Appliances

By

Advertisement

Xiaomi has announced a new sub-5K smart speaker for the Indian market. With Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control), you can control non-smart appliances in your home, such as air conditioners and televisions that come with infrared-based remote controls. The new smart speaker also brings an upgraded design flaunting an LED clock and upgraded sound setup.

Priced at Rs. 4,999, the Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com and retail stores across the country.

The new Xiaomi smart speaker looks very similar to its predecessor but now flaunts an LED clock at the front. The LED light setup supports adaptive brightness and adjusts to the light in the room. This little LED treatment will give the new smart speaker a nifty design upgrade. The new speaker measures 95 * 95 * 14mm and has Play/Pause, Volume up, Volume down and Mute buttons.

The company has also made some significant upgrades to the audio setup. Xiaomi claims that the Smart Speaker (IR Control) offers a perfectly balanced sound field. It has an all-side speaker setup with an innovative cavity design that contributes to the richness and details of the sound from all angles. The smart speaker has a 1.5" full-range speaker unit that should deliver better overall audio performance as compared to its predecessor.

For connectivity, the new smart speaker has a built-in Google Assistant and can be linked to another similar smart speaker unit to create a stereo music setup. Furthermore, the smart speaker has a Chromecast built-in so you can cast audio wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.0. The smart speaker has two Mics with far-field voice wake-up support.

The smart speaker is the perfect amalgamation of unique features and the latest technological offerings, making it the smart centre for your home. It is a great package that offers convenience and quality, simultaneously enabling customers to enjoy diverse multimedia options, said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India.

Since the smart speaker comes integrated with Google Assistant built-in, you can connect the device to Xiaomi Home App followed by the Google Home app to create a smart home experience. The new Xiaomi smart speaker requires 12V / 1A, DC input to function.

Overall, Xiaomi has brought some noteworthy upgrades to its smart speaker line-up without increasing the cost. If you were planning to buy a new smart speaker, the Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) is worth checking out.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Windows 12 Is Coming Sooner Than You Expected: Windows 12 Release Date Leaked

50% Indian Mobile Users Change Their Phones In 6 Months: Study

Jio HP Smart SIM Laptop Offer: How To Get 100GB Data For Free

Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale In India: Deals On Mi NoteBook Pro, Mi TV OLED, Xiaomi 11i Series, More

Flipkart Sale: Up To 30% Off On POCO F4 5G, POCO C31, POCO X4 Pro 5G, POCO F3 GT 5G, And More

Redmi K50i Confirmed To Sport Dimensity 8100 SoC; India Launch Set For July 20

What is ANC Or Active Noise Cancellation ANC? Why It Is Essential On Earphones And Headphones

Xiaomi Announces IoT-Enabled Smart Standing Fan In India; Check Price & Specifications

Vivo Y02s Budget Smartphone With Helio P35 SoC Launching Soon In India

Xiaomi 12 Lite With 108MP Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Goes Official; Coming To India?

Best Samsung Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 10,000 To Buy In India: Galaxy M12, M11, A10, And More

Xiaomi 12 Lite Color Variants Officially Revealed; Specs, Features, Pricing
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: xiaomi speaker audio AI
Published On July 16, 2022
Read more...