Instagram Launches Tool To Retrieve Hacked Accounts; Heres How It Works

Instagram accounts had become one of the preferred targets of hackers, so reclaiming a hacked Instagram account was notoriously difficult. The Meta-owned platform has now launched a dedicated tool that welcomes victims and helps them regain access to hijacked or compromised accounts. Let's take a look at how the Instagram.com/hacked platform could help address account access issues.

Instagram Launches All-In-One Account Support Page

Instagram accounts continue to remain the target of hackers and threat actors. Moreover, a hacked Instagram account has proven to be quite difficult to reclaim in the past. Some users have even paid a ransom to get their accounts back. Instagram announced it is offering a tool that users can use to try and regain access to their hacked or compromised accounts.

"In addition to these ongoing safety tools, we're excited to highlight several new features designed to help keep people's accounts safe and offer them more support if they lose account access. We know losing access to your Instagram account can be stressful, so we want to ensure people have multiple options to get their accounts back if they lose access."

The Instagram.com/hacked sub-domain is a new tool for reporting account access problems. The new platform is an all-in-one account support page. Users can use the tool to try and recover hacked accounts and report impersonation accounts. The platform can also be used to reset a password of an account.

How To Use Instagram.com/hacked Sub-Domain?

The Instagram.com/hacked sub-domain is accessible to users who cannot log into their accounts. However, the tool is primarily intended for Instagram users who suspect their login credentials have been compromised.

The tool asks users a series of simple questions to ascertain if they think their account has been hacked, forgotten their password, lost access to two-factor authentication, or if their account has been disabled. Depending on the answers provided, the tool then initiates necessary actions.

Depending on the answers, users are presented with account names. If there are multiple accounts, users can choose which one needs support. Incidentally, users locked out of their accounts can pick two of their friends to vouch for them. These acquaintances can help verify the identity of the person who claims their account was hacked.

Several Instagram users have previously complained that regaining access to a hacked account has been an ordeal. The Instagram.com/hacked sub-domain should help simplify the process.