TikTok Testing Horizontal Videos: Challenging YouTubes Dominance?

TikTok has confirmed it is testing a new viewing mode. The TikTok app is allowing some users to view videos while holding their phones horizontally. Some of the users, who have received access to the experimental feature, have revealed how the feature works. Let's see how TikTok could be challenging YouTube with its "Horizontal Full Screen" mode.

TikTok Videos To Use Full Screen In Horizontal Mode

TikTok rose to fame with short-form videos that were meant to be scrolled vertically. The videos too were displayed in portrait mode only. The bottomless scrolling ensured users remained on the platform longer, and the algorithm cleverly matched the content to users' preferences and likes. However, TikTok is now testing the "Horizontal Full Screen" mode, which seems to contradict TikTok's formula for success.

TikTok has confirmed that it is testing a new horizontal video mode with a select number of global users. The platform hasn't offered any more details but did admit that some users will have access to a new button, aptly called "full screen" that would appear on top of videos.

When pressed, the content being streamed on the TikTok app will rotate to a horizontal orientation. Needless to mention, the videos will occupy the whole screen and there will be no black or colored bands.

Is TikTok Challenging YouTube?

TikTok rose to fame on the back of short-form videos that only played in portrait mode. Users could only scroll vertically. Even the on-screen actions were placed accordingly. However, TikTok keeps evolving.

The platform progressively moved beyond ultra-short videos, by gradually extending the length of videos content creators can upload to the service. Creators can currently post videos of up to 10 minutes in length. Needless to mention, this is YouTube's domain.

With more time, TikTok content creators are steadily uploading long-format videos that can match or even surpass the content commonly uploaded on YouTube. Simply put, while YouTube and other social media platforms have been adopting TikTok's strategies revolving around vertical videos, TikTok has been expanding into YouTube's territory.

Since TikTok has been testing "Horizontal Full Screen" mode with a few users, it is not possible to ascertain the reaction of the platform's core audience. The entire platform is primarily responsible for popularizing the vertical video scrolling format. But the same TikTok is now offering horizontal videos to its audience.

It is important to note that TikTok is testing the feature and it may choose not to release the same. Alternatively, the platform might change some aspects of the feature in the final release to ensure its audience accepts the same and stays loyal.