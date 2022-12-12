Twitter Blue Relaunch Today: Everything You Need To Know

Twitter Blue will return today. The revised and pricier subscription will have several features, privileges, and benefits for paying Twitter accounts. Moreover, Twitter will also offer the coveted Blue Tick, which will require a preliminary verification process as well. Let's look at all the available information on the Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter Blue Relaunch Today With Benefits And Features

Twitter's official handle sent out a tweet yesterday, confirming the Twitter Blue subscription's re-launch. This would be the second time Twitter is launching this very subscription. One of the first big decisions Elon Musk took when he acquired Twitter was to revise the Twitter Blue subscription.

The monthly subscription was revised and re-launched in early November this year but Musk pulled it back. The subscription basically sold the Blue Tick, which was once reserved for influential people, celebrities, and big organizations. As feared, the social media platform was flooded by accounts impersonating celebrities or organizations.

Now, Twitter is relaunching the subscription. Twitter Blue subscribers will receive a substantial boost to their content. Twitter has confirmed that "Tweets from verified accounts will be prioritized". Twitter claims this will help "fight scams and spam".

Subscribers will continue to receive ads. In other words, the Twitter Blue subscription will not remove ads even for paying accounts. However, the number of ads pushed will be cut to half. Moreover, subscribers will be able to unlock "reader" mode.

Advertisement

Twitter Blue members will also be able to edit their tweets and post longer videos. Twitter hasn't confirmed the allowable duration or length yet, but subscribers can post videos in Full HD or 1080p resolution.

Twitter Blue Gets Multiple Badges And Verification

Twitter had been experimenting with an "Official" label for accounts that belonged to governments, large publications, businesses, and other similar accounts. The Official label will be replaced with a Gold checkmark for businesses. Government and multilateral accounts will get a Grey checkmark. This clearly indicates the Blue checkmark will remain available for all Twitter Blue subscribers, but there will be a new color checkmark "caste" system.

Twitter has confirmed that users who want to get the Blue badge on their profiles will need to verify their mobile numbers. Although this verification seems quite basic, it could help address the problem of spam, scam, and accounts indulging in impersonation to spread misinformation. Additionally, verified accounts will lose their blue checkmark temporarily if users change their profile names and display image.

Elon Musk indicated that Twitter users subscribing via Apple's App Store may end up paying more. It seems iPhone users may have to pay $11, while the same subscription will cost $9 on the official website of Twitter.