Musk Hints At Twitter Blue Subscription’s Arrival In India: Check Features, Benefits, And Price

Twitter has launched its "Twitter Blue" premium subscription. As expected, subscribers who pay the monthly fee will receive a "Blue checkmark". Twitter has released an update for its iOS app. The release notes, available on the Apple App Store, offer more information about the subscription. Musk has even offered a tentative timeline for the subscription's arrival in India. Let's look at the features, benefits, and price of the Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter Blue Rolling Out But With Some Features Only?

The new iOS app version 9.34.3 introduces the revamped Twitter Blue subscription. The release notes of the version mention the features and benefits of the Twitter Blue subscription. It appears the update was released only to inform users about the rollout of Twitter Blue.

The release notes reveal that Twitter Blue subscribers will see half as many ads. Additionally, these ads will be "twice as relevant". Subscribers will also be able to post longer videos and the content they post, in general, will be ranked higher in search results, reply threads, and lists of mentions.

Although the revised Twitter Blue subscription with a verification badge seems to have arrived, it might not have all the advertised features, claimed a Twitter user.

Twitter Blue Should Arrive In India Before November 2022 Ends?

The new Twitter Blue subscription, with a blue checkmark verification system, will be available in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada during the initial launch phase. It is important to note that the Blue Tick badge, denoting a Verified Account, was a free feature. However, now that Twitter is charging for the badge, the platform will have to launch the Twitter Blue subscription across the globe.

Twitter did not confirm when other parts of the world would get the Twitter Blue subscription. However, one verified Twitter account asked Elon Musk and received a reply.

Although Musk hasn't confirmed the exact date, he has indicated that Twitter Blue could arrive in India before November 2022 ends.

Upon its arrival in the country, users will need to subscribe to the service if they wish to have a blue tick. Incidentally, users who already sport the verified account badge will need to pay the monthly subscription amount if they want to retain the same.

Speaking of subscriptions, Musk had previously confirmed Twitter Blue would cost $7.99 per month. However, he had indicated that the price would be tweaked according to the purchasing power parity. The iOS app's description reportedly mentions Twitter Blue costs ₹469 per month. But the subscription is yet to arrive in India, and hence, the price might be different when it lands.

