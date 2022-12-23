Twitter To Reveal “Impressions” Count: Tweet “Views” Shows Platform Growing, Claims Musk

Tweets will now show how many times they have been viewed. Twitter is rolling out the new feature to all users, and it will accessible or viewable for free. Twitter CEO Elon Musk had earlier indicated the platform is growing and usage is far higher than it appears. The "Tweet Impressions" or "View Count" feature could help in indicating the actual reach or exposure of content posted on the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter Is Rolling Out "View Count" To Reveal "Tweet Impressions"

Twitter confirmed it would start showing a tweet's view count. A number at the bottom of a tweet will represent the total number of times it has been viewed on the platform.

According to an official blog post, the number would help users "easily see the reach" of their tweets. Similarly, users would also see the reach of tweets that appear on their timelines. The View count will "appear next to the analytics icon on each tweet."

Elon Musk claimed the feature would reveal how much more active Twitter is than it may seem, "as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don't tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions." In a separate tweet, he added, "tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked."

Advertisement

Will All Tweets Now Show A View Count?

The "View Count", which could also be considered to be the number of "impressions" a particular tweet gets, will be viewable to all. In other words, every user, be it a Twitter Blue subscriber, or a free member will be able to see the view count of a tweet.

However, not every tweet will have a view count. Tweets, which are Community Tweets and Twitter Circle Tweets, and Older Tweets, won't have a number that reveals their view count. Needless to say, these tweets have intentionally restricted exposure, and hence, their view count doesn't truly matter.

Since Twitter will now have to count and publish a number for nearly every tweet, "it may take up to a minute after a tweet is posted for the count to show," noted the platform.

It is important to note that the count could be inflated by bots and other means. Hence, this metric may not be highly accurate. But, a bigger view count could help in gauging the exposure of content.