Twitter Might Soon Verify Your Account For a Monthly Fee; Will The Blue Tick Lose Relevance?

Twitter, under Elon Musk's ownership, seems to be focusing hard on generating higher revenues. It appears the micro-blogging network's coveted "Blue Tick" could transition from being awarded to simply being bought. Twitter could soon start charging a monthly fee between $5 and $20 for an account holder to display a blue verification badge. Let's see how the "Verified" account on Twitter currently works, and how it could change if the platform asks for a subscription fee.

Elon Musk Is Changing The Entire Verification Process

Twitter's new owner has previously indicated he wants to boost the platform's revenue. Musk didn't offer any details. However, it appears asking for more money from subscribers could be a way. Twitter has traditionally earned from advertisers and paid promotions. However, Elon Musk seems to be targeting paying subscribers. He has indicated that the verification process is being redesigned from the ground up.

Currently, Twitter users have the option of paying $4.99 per month to become a member of the Twitter Blue subscription. It allows users to edit their tweets, and get early access to new features. The subscription also offers a few features that are not available to general, non-paying users.

It is important to note that Twitter Blue has nothing to do with verification. But that could change in the near future. It appears Musk may start charging Twitter users to earn or retain the coveted verification badge via a Twitter Blue subscription.

Those who already have the Blue Tick against their account would have 90 days to subscribe. If verified account holders fail to pay or subscribe to the higher-priced subscription within the stipulated timeframe, they could lose their verified status.

Could Anyone Buy The Blue Tick "Verified" Badge?

Verification or "Verified Accounts" on Twitter is usually considered an honor. Verified accounts get a Blue Tick, and such accounts usually command a little more respect than other accounts.

Verified accounts are currently free. In other words, Twitter does not charge for the verification process, nor does it ask for any money for the Blue Tick. Twitter says verified users need to be "authentic, notable, and active". A verified account lets other users know that it is owned by the person it represents. The platform also claims such accounts can help combat misinformation.

Twitter mostly hands out verified account status to popular celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures who have been proven to be of public interest. Moving forward, this process might change with the new subscription.

Twitter and Musk have yet to indicate if any monthly subscription plan will verify everyone who has a Twitter Blue subscription or if only those who subscribe will be considered for verification. Under the prevalent process, users must submit a form to Twitter with proof of identity to seek verified account status. Twitter also seeks justification or reasoning behind the request to be verified.

Requests to get the Blue Tick can take months to process. However, if the new subscription is rolled out, several users who can afford to pay $20 per month, could simply buy the verified account badge.