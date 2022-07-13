Elon Musk Dragged To Court By Twitter After He Backs Out Of $44 Bn Merger Deal

By

Advertisement

Elon Musk and the Twitter saga continue even as Musk decided to back out of the USD 44 billion deal. In the latest development, Twitter is suing Elon Musk for breaching the billion-dollar contract. Twitter even called Musk's exit strategy "a model of hypocrisy" as revealed by the court documents.

Twitter Sues Elon Musk For Breaching Contract

Twitter has taken the legal route and filed a case against Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Delaware court. "Musk's conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and to damage Twitter in the process. Twitter has suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable harm as a result of defendants' breaches," the legal filing says.

Elon Musk brought up the Twitter deal a few months back, aiming to acquire the microblogging site. Musk said he wanted to revamp the platform for better free speech. However, Elon Musk and his team have been asking for data concerning spam accounts or bots on the platform.

Twitter has refrained from providing accurate data when it comes to spam bots. On the other hand, Twitter said it was deleting nearly a million spam accounts daily. But without concrete data, Musk and his team didn't want to go ahead with the Twitter deal. And so, Musk announced to back out from the USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

Elon Musk Reacts With Memes

A few days back, Musk and his legal team announced to withdrawal from the multi-billion-dollar Twitter deal. Soon after, Musk took to Twitter to share a meme of the ongoing legal battle. "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot info. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot info in court," Musk joked via a tweet.

Currently, the ongoing battle could have any outcome. Twitter has now asked the court to enforce the deal and make it come through with Musk. On the other hand, Musk's legal team would also urge Twitter to release the data required before proceeding further. As speculators, we can only wait and see how the Twitter deal goes through.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Google Remotely Wipes Pixel 7 Pro

Elon Musk Backs Out Of Twitter Deal Worth USD 44 Billion; Claims Fake Accounts As Reason

Nothing Phone (1) Vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price, Specs And Other Differences

Snoop Dog Could Buy Twitter As Elon Musk's Acquisition Put On Hold

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo With 10mm Drivers, 30-Hours Battery Life Launched; Coming To India?

Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase Under FTC Radar; Musk Could Be Temporary CEO?

Lenovo Yoga, Lenovo Legion Laptops With 12th Gen Intel CPUs Launched

Can Elon Musk Make More Money From Twitter?

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: List Of Samsung Smartphones Getting Discount

Elon Musk Finally Buys Twitter For $44 Billion: Here’s Everything To Know About The Deal

Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition Goes On Sale With Marvel Collectibles: Worth Buying?

Teen Who Hacked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Tracking Russian Billionaires; New Intel On War?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Elon Musk news Twitter social media
Read more...