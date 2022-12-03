Elon Musk To Expose Twitter’s Alleged Suppression Of “Hunter Biden Story”

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will publish hidden details about the alleged suppression of the "Hunter Biden Story". Musk seems to be referring to some confidential "Twitter Files" which discuss the willful imposition of restrictions on the free speech of Twitter users to protect some powerful and influential individuals.

Journalist Trying To Expose How Twitter Suppressed Hunter Biden's Story

Early morning on Saturday, December 3, 2022, Twitter Chief Elon Musk sent out a tweet that said, "Here, we go!!". His tweet was a reply to independent journalist and author Matt Taibbi, who had posted a long chain of tweets to try and expose the story about the decision behind the censorship of Hunter Biden's laptop story.

The "Twitter Files", as Taibbi calls them, is supposed to be the first installment in a series of exposes. As the name clearly indicates, this could be based on thousands of internal documents obtained from Twitter.

Through a long thread of tweets, Taibbi has claimed how Twitter, "was a brilliant tool for enabling instant mass communication," but, "the company was slowly forced to add" certain barriers, which were originally intended "to combat the likes of spam and financial fraudsters," but instead, were misused for "controlling speech".

After trying to explain how Twitter, as a platform, was controlled by its top management to steer or set a narrative, Taibbi moved on to "How and Why Twitter Blocked the Hunter Biden Laptop Story".

Twitter CEO Elon Musk Assures Full Disclosure?

Elon Musk seems determined to offer a lot of information about Twitter's inner workings that weren't available for public scrutiny. Musk put out a tweet confirming Twitter will publish "what really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression"

In a separate tweet, he wrote, "This will be awesome", and mentioned, "Will include live Q and A" and "We're double-checking some facts, so probably start live tweeting in about 40 mins".

Taibbi's Twitter thread includes, what appears to be, censored emails from Twitter staff members. They seem to explain why the micro-blogging network allegedly stifled, censored, and in general, bury the Hunter Biden story in the final days of the 2020 presidential campaign, claimed Taibbi

"Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be "unsafe." They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g., child pornography."

At the heart of the issue is a report from The New York Post which claimed Hunter Biden introduced his father, Joe Biden, who was the then Vice President of America, to a top executive at Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden had reportedly put pressure on government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.

No details of the meeting were ever disclosed, but its occurrence and proceedings were mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015. Incidentally, the email landed about a year after Hunter officially joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to USD 50,000 a month.