Elon Musk Hints Twitter Outage Due To Backend Upgrades, Assures Faster Performance

Twitter had gone down for a few hours yesterday, leaving many users fuming. Around 10,000 people reported issues with the social media platform. Twitter started functioning normally after about two hours. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has now indicated the micro-blogging platform was undergoing maintenance and upgrades. Musk has assured that the Twitter apps should feel a little faster.

Twitter Sputters Back to Life After "Server Upgrades"?

Twitter suffered its first-ever major outage after Elon Musk acquired the platform in late October this year. Several thousand users claimed they experienced problems with the site on Wednesday at 7:30 AM EST (6:30 PM IST).

DownDetector, a website that tracks site internet traffic and problems tweeted, "User reports indicate Twitter has been having problems since 7:13 EST." However, Musk claimed Twitter was working for him by tweeting, "works for me", even while users were reporting that they were facing problems accessing the platform.

Elon Musk has now indirectly admitted that Twitter was facing some issues in the backend by tweeting the platform was undergoing an upgrade. The Tesla CEO wrote, "Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out."

Twitter Should "Feel Faster" Claims Musk

Elon Musk has assured that the upgrades should improve Twitter's performance. While he did not offer any numbers, Musk claimed, "Twitter should feel faster".

When Twitter users were facing issues logging in or posting tweets, the platform's error message read:

"Something went wrong, but don't fret -- it's not your fault. Let's try again."

Twitter faced a similar outage just a few days after Elon Musk had acquired the platform. However, back then, only Twitter's desktop or web version failed to work reliably for a few hours. The iOS and Android apps were working normally. Wednesday's outage impacted both the Twitter mobile apps and the desktop or web version.

Published On December 29, 2022
