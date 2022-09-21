Elon Musk Vs Twitter: Initial Hearing Scheduled For Next Week

The Elon Musk vs Twitter lawsuit has been one of the biggest topics of discussion in recent times. Elon Musk will be questioned under oath by Twitter Inc. in the Delaware Court of Chancery between September 26 and 27. The lawsuit will discuss the litigation of the USD 44 billion acquisition deal that Elon Musk backed away from.

Elon Musk Vs Twitter Hearing to Begin Soon

It all started when Elon Musk initiated the acquisition of Twitter for USD 44 billion. However, cracks began appearing in the deal when Twitter refrained from sharing complete details regarding the number of bots and spam accounts on the platform.

Soon after, Elon Musk and his team announced that they would back away from the acquisition as the details of the negotiation weren't transparent. Soon, Twitter announced a lawsuit against Elon Musk for not completing the acquisition deal.

A five-day hearing has now been scheduled to begin on October 17. But prior to that, Twitter Inc. will question Elon Musk under the oath as part of the lawsuit proceedings. Additionally, subpoenas have been issued to billionaire Larry Ellison the co-founder of Oracle and Robert Swan, former Chief Executive Officer of Intel.

The subpoena has also been issued to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who is currently chief executive of Block Inc. The upcoming hearing might further define the proceedings set for October. More details are expected to surface ahead of the hearing.

Published On September 21, 2022
