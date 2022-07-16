Elon Musk Wants Twitter Trial To Be Held In February 2023; Here’s Why Twitter Might Not Agree

Elon Musk and the Twitter saga has taken a legal route after Musk's team announced they were backing out of the USD 44 billion deal. Soon after, Twitter went to court, urging Musk to complete the acquisition/merger. A few days later, Musk's legal team responded to the lawsuit asking the case to be heard only next year.

Elon Musk Responds To Twitter's Lawsuit

A report from Bloomberg has revealed Musk's plan of action regarding the new Twitter lawsuit. Reportedly, Musk's legal team has asked that the case can't be heard until next year. To note, Twitter has urged the trial to take place in mid-September, requesting to accelerate things and come to an agreement.

Looking back, if things had gone smoothly, the complete Twitter takeover by Elon Musk was expected to be done by October 24. And so, Twitter has requested that the trial take place in September to wrap things up and proceed with the acquisition.

On the other hand, Elon Musk's legal tea has requested the trial not be held until February 13, 2023. The report states that Twitter didn't immediately respond to the new date request. It remains to be seen which of the dates will be picked up by the court.

The Elon Musk And Twitter Saga

The Twitter acquisition is one of the most dramatic events in the tech world this year. It all started when Elon Musk jumped on the bandwagon to acquire the popular microblogging platform. Musk said he wanted to revamp it for better free speech. However, Elon Musk and his team have been asking for data concerning spam accounts or bots on the platform.

Soon after, Twitter's chairman Bret Taylor said things would take a legal route and filed a lawsuit against Twitter. Musk jokingly tweeted that Twitter would have to disclose accurate data about the spam accounts and bots at the court, which could have been prevented if done in the first place.

However, disclosing spam accounts and bots on Twitter would undermine Twitter's value, which is crucial for the deal to go through. What happens next is still unclear. The next hearing is scheduled for July 19 at 11 AM ET (around 8:30 PM Indian time), which will decide when the trial will take place.

