Facebook Users Getting Spammed With Random Celebrity Posts; Another FB Fiasco?

By

Advertisement

Facebook is under the spotlight yet again but for all the wrong reasons. A weird Facebook bug has caused serious trouble as it started spamming users' feeds with endless posts from celebrity accounts. The issue was spread worldwide as many users shared screenshots of their spammed Facebook feed.

Moreover, the global social media platform was also facing an outage. Users also complained about Facebook being down on Downdetector. The celebrity posts and Facebook outages could be linked to the same bug.

Facebook Bug Spams User Feed

The celebrity posts were spotted roughly around 11 AM IST today, August 24. Around 1 PM, the issue peaked as almost all users around the world found their Facebook feed filled with celebrity posts. This includes weird posts from celebrities like Lady Gaga, Nirvana, and The Beatles.

The Facebook celebrity posts were first spotted internationally, after which many Indians reported the same. The posts from top celebrities included images of turkey sandwiches, PayPal donations, and even promotions for cryptocurrency projects.

Why Did This Happen On Facebook?

Presently, Facebook hasn't officially claimed notice of the bug. Many reports suggest a curios bug could have caused the problem whereas a few others point out that hackers could be behind this. That said, the Facebook spamming issue has been resolved right now. The Meta status dashboard also doesn't have any updates or reports of the same.

Facebook Celebrity Spam Posts Trends

One of the most common Facebook posts spotted was an image of a turkey sandwich. The image read: "If you see this share it to another celebrities Facebook page keep the turkey sandwich moving". The post tickled the funny bone of many as they began sharing the posts and images on Twitter.

Another meme on Twitter read: "Who else came to #Twitter to figure out what is happening to Facebook? All I can see at the moment is random people from all over the world sharing photos to celebrities' pages." Presently, the matter seems to have been resolved but the memes seem to be circulating.

(source)

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Adata XPG Core Reactor 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU Review: Easy To Recommend

How To Post Your Instagram Reels On Facebook To Gain More Views

Onam 2022 Gift Ideas: List Of Best Mid-Range Smartphones To Gift Under Rs. 20,000

Facebook Watch App Not Working For Apple TV After Update; Here’s Why

Apple iPhone 13 Massive Price Drop In India: Now Available For Rs. 65,999

Meta Pay, Digital Wallet For Metaverse Announced; Aims To Be Future Of Metaverse Transactions

Airtel, JioFiber, BSNL Broadband Plans With 100Mbps Speed Under Rs. 900; What’s Your Pick?

New Social Media Rules Revised In India; Aims To Protect Constitutional Rights

Twitter Makes Departmental Overhauls After Whistle-Blower’s Accusations; Are They Hiding Something?

Instagram Reels, Facebook Get New Editing Tools; Enough To Take On ByteDance?

WhatsApp's ‘Unread’ Chat Filter Makes Life Easier: Here's How To Use

Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg Quits After 14 Years; Her Controversial Yet Influential Journey
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Facebook Twitter social media apps
Published On August 24, 2022
Read more...