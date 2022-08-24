Facebook Users Getting Spammed With Random Celebrity Posts; Another FB Fiasco?

Facebook is under the spotlight yet again but for all the wrong reasons. A weird Facebook bug has caused serious trouble as it started spamming users' feeds with endless posts from celebrity accounts. The issue was spread worldwide as many users shared screenshots of their spammed Facebook feed.

Moreover, the global social media platform was also facing an outage. Users also complained about Facebook being down on Downdetector. The celebrity posts and Facebook outages could be linked to the same bug.

Facebook Bug Spams User Feed

The celebrity posts were spotted roughly around 11 AM IST today, August 24. Around 1 PM, the issue peaked as almost all users around the world found their Facebook feed filled with celebrity posts. This includes weird posts from celebrities like Lady Gaga, Nirvana, and The Beatles.

The Facebook celebrity posts were first spotted internationally, after which many Indians reported the same. The posts from top celebrities included images of turkey sandwiches, PayPal donations, and even promotions for cryptocurrency projects.

Why Did This Happen On Facebook?

Presently, Facebook hasn't officially claimed notice of the bug. Many reports suggest a curios bug could have caused the problem whereas a few others point out that hackers could be behind this. That said, the Facebook spamming issue has been resolved right now. The Meta status dashboard also doesn't have any updates or reports of the same.

Facebook Celebrity Spam Posts Trends

One of the most common Facebook posts spotted was an image of a turkey sandwich. The image read: "If you see this share it to another celebrities Facebook page keep the turkey sandwich moving". The post tickled the funny bone of many as they began sharing the posts and images on Twitter.

Another meme on Twitter read: "Who else came to #Twitter to figure out what is happening to Facebook? All I can see at the moment is random people from all over the world sharing photos to celebrities' pages." Presently, the matter seems to have been resolved but the memes seem to be circulating.

