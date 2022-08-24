Former Twitter Security Exec Reveals Truth About Bots; How Will It Impact The Elon Musk Deal?

Twitter has been in the news for a while now, especially since Elon Musk said he would buy the social media platform. In a new turn of events, the former Twitter security head has revealed the bitter truth about the number of bots on the microblogging platform. This could further reshape the ongoing legal battle between Elon Musk and Twitter.

Truth About Twitter: Number Of Bots, Fake Accounts Disclosed

Twitter's former security head and now whistle-blower, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, has revealed some startling truths about the actual number of bots on Twitter. He also claims that Twitter has misled federal authorities about user safety on the platform. To note, Zatko was fired earlier this year for 'poor performance'.

He had also filed a complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Zatko accused Twitter of deceiving shareholders, violating security agreements, and more. He also accused Twitter of faulty security and privacy infrastructure that could allow foreign spying, manipulation, hacking, and spreading of disinformation.

Twitter Forced To Put Indian Government Agent On Its Payroll

The whistle-blower's disclosure was obtained by CNN and The Washington Post. Here, Zatko claims Twitter had "major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy". What's more, he also alleged Twitter of not completing removing user data even after they delete their account.

What's more, the whistle-blower has revealed some critical details about the Indian government and Twitter. Zatko has revealed that Twitter was forced to put one of its agents in the payroll. This would give the Indian government access to user data as and when required, which further violates privacy and security foundations.

How Will This Impact Elon Musk's Deal?

The Twitter-Elon Musk saga has been one of the biggest tech debates in 2022. Elon Musk initiated the notion to acquire Twitter to enhance free speech around the world. However, many flaws and clauses in the deal urged Elon Musk to reconsider the deal. For one, Musk's legal team requested data on the number of bots and fake accounts on Twitter.

In response, Twitter's team said accurate data couldn't be provided. Twitter also said that they remove nearly a million bots daily, which makes it difficult to provide exact figures. Considering the data wasn't accurate or reliable, Musk and his legal team withdrew from the acquisition. Now, the matter has been taken to court and the legal proceedings will begin in October.

The whistle-blower's information about the bots and Twitter security will have a direct impact on this court battle. It has also given Elon Musk an advantage over Twitter to back out of the deal as he wanted to.

