‘Make Instagram Instagram Again’ Trend Wins; Meta Rolls Back New Changes That Clone TikTok

By

Advertisement

Instagram recently launched a few features, urging users to make more Reels. Soon after, there was a severe backlash from users who said the Meta-owned platform was just like the Chinese app TikTok. Now, Instagram is rolling back some of the new features that it had previously announced.

What New Features Did Instagram Announce?

Instagram has been pushing Reels for a while now, urging more creators and influencers to use the tool. The Meta-owned social media site announced that all videos up to 15 minutes would be posted as Instagram Reels. So, if users wished to make a normal video, they didn't have a choice. Instagram also announced a few new algorithm changes on the platform.

Make Instagram Instagram Again

Instagram influencers, users, and other celebrities rose their voices against the Meta platform. "Make Instagram Instagram again" was a trending hashtag and post on many artists' profiles. Prominent celebrities and influencers like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian spoke out about the recent changes on Instagram.

Users demanded equal status for photos and reels, asking Instagram to let users decide what they want to post and see. Users began complaining that they were seeing more posts of people and accounts they didn't follow or like. While the platform already has a dedicated tab for Instagram Reels, Meta wanted to make it a clone of TikTok to take on the rival.

Instagram Rolls Back New Features

Soon after, the Meta-owned photo-sharing app decided to halt the recent changes it had announced. This includes the full-screen video posts in feeds, which were very similar to TikTok. Soon after the backlash, Instagram decided to take back the new features announced.

"We recognize that changes to the app can be an adjustment, and while we believe that Instagram needs to evolve as the world changes, we want to take the time to make sure we get this right," Meta said in a statement.

Presently, Instagram hasn't outrightly said it would remove these new features completely. But for now, Instagram users seemed to have won the first battle in making Instagram more like the original photo-sharing platform.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 16GB RAM Goes Official; Coming To India?

All Videos Longer Than 15 Minutes Will Be Instagram Reels: Is Meta Forcing You To Make Reels?

Realme Flat Monitor With Bezel-Less Design India Sale Today; Worth Spending Rs. 10,999?

Instagram Reels, Facebook Get New Editing Tools; Enough To Take On ByteDance?

OnePlus Ace Pro Live Shots Leak; 8-Channel VC Chamber Confirmed

TikTok Could Comeback As ByteDance; Threat To Instagram Reels?

After PUBG, BGMI Likely Banned In India; Here’s Why

Instagram Down In India; Thousands Of Users Report Login, App Launch Issues

Wordle Answer For July 29: Can You Guess Today’s Unique Wordle With These Hints?

Instagram Makes Age Verification Process Mandatory For Everyone; Here’s How To Do It

Sony PS5 Gets Much-Awaited 1440p Support, Gamelists Via Beta Firmware

Instagram Brings Product Tagging Feature For Everyone; How Does It Work
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Instagram Meta TikTok news
Published On July 29, 2022
Read more...