Twitter Blue Gets Annual Subscription Payment Option Offers Big Discount

Twitter Blue has been one of the biggest attempts by Elon Musk to boost Twitter's revenues. The subscription plan, which currently costs $8 per month, has just received an annual payment option. Subscribers who choose to pay annually will get a big discount. Let's take a look at all the benefits of the Twitter Blue subscription, which now includes a saving of more than $10.

Twitter Blue Annual Subscription Price And Savings

Before Elon Musk took over Twitter, the Twitter Blue subscription cost $4.99 per month. Musk jacked up the price of the subscription to $8 per month. As a bonus to justify the higher price, Twitter bundled the coveted "Blue Tick" with every subscription. Now the same subscription can be bought for a year.

The monthly plan for Twitter Blue currently costs $7.99 but the annual plan can be purchased for $84. Simple math confirms the annual payment option saves users $12 per year. Needless to mention, the payment has to be made upfront.

Elon Musk had a "misunderstanding" with Apple a few weeks ago, which has been addressed. However, the price of the Twitter Blue subscription for users that buy it via Apple's iOS App Store will remain at $11 per month. iPhone users who choose to purchase the subscription from Twitter's official website will be able to pay just $8 for the same. There are no annual plans for iPhone users yet.

Twitter Blue Features, Benefits

Twitter Blue is essentially a subscription that unlocks special features for paying subscribers. The Tweets and content Twitter Blue subscribers post are moved up and get prominent placement, thereby enhancing exposure and reach.

Some of the Twitter Blue benefits are as follows:

· Undo Tweet: Allows Twitter Blue subscribers to retract a tweet before it becomes visible to others.

· Prioritized rankings in conversations: Prioritizes replies on tweets that a user interacts with.

· Longer Video Uploads: Twitter Blue subscribers can upload videos up to 60 minutes and 2GB file size (1080p) (web only).

· Custom App Icons: Subscribers can personalize their app appearance with various custom app icon options.

· Themes: Twitter Blue subscribers can choose from various theme options for their app.

· Bookmark Folders: Twitter Blue subscribers can group and organize bookmarked tweets into folders for easier access.

· Custom Navigation: Allows Twitter Blue subscribers to select the content and destinations they want quick access to.

· Top Articles: Provides a shortcut to the most-shared articles from people you and those you follow have shared.

· Reader Mode: Enhances the reading experience for long threads.

It is obvious that several Twitter Blue subscribers would pay to get the Blue Tick, which once denoted a verified account. However, newly created Twitter accounts can unlock access to Twitter Blue after 90 days.

Even after paying for Twitter Blue, subscribers won't get the blue checkmark instantly. The Blue Tick could take a "few days" to appear. Twitter claims it will check if the subscriber "meets all requirements" before offering the Blue Tick. Any change in name will instantly deactivate the checkmark for a few days.