Twitter Blue India Price Revealed: Worth Shelling Out Money For The Blue Tick?

Twitter started offering the revamped Twitter Blue subscription this week, and some users in India have started receiving alerts about the same. The subscription isn't available in all the regions, and currently costs $7.99 per month in the US. Let's see the price Twitter is charging for the Twitter Blue subscription in India, and if it's worth it.

Twitter Blue isn't a new subscription service. However, Twitter revamped the same under its new CEO, Elon Musk. The subscription now offers some additional features and functions that are unavailable to free users.

Twitter Blue Starts Rolling Out To Some Users In India

Twitter started rolling out the revised Twitter Blue subscription this week. It will cost $7.99 per month, and in the initial launch phase, will be available to users in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It appears Twitter users in India will have to pay ₹719 per month for the subscription.

Twitter Blue subscribers will see half as many ads. Additionally, these ads will be "twice as relevant". Subscribers will also be able to post longer videos and the content they post, in general, will be ranked higher in search results, reply threads, and lists of mentions.

More importantly, Twitter Blue subscribers will receive a blue checkmark that was once reserved for the verified accounts. Back when Elon Musk was hinting at the arrival of the subscription, he had mentioned the price would depend on the Purchasing Power Parity, but that is clearly not the case for Indian users.

Is Twitter Blue Worth ₹719 Per Month?

The additional features and functions that come bundled with the Twitter Blue subscription are useful. Moreover, Twitter has confirmed that tweets from Twitter Blue subscribers would be a lot more visible.

Simply put, content posted by Twitter Blue subscribers could be prioritized, and gain more exposure. This could ensure Twitter Blue members get a lot more traction as well. Besides these benefits, there's also a blue checkmark, which was a coveted badge back when Twitter wasn't charging for it.

The price for Twitter Blue, however, doesn't seem in line with Musk's promises. If his assurances were to be applied in the real world, Twitter Blue would cost a lot less than ₹719 per month. The asking price for the subscription is, in fact, higher than the current converted price of $7.99, which translates to around ₹650.