Twitter Blue Relaunching On December 2: Will Introduce New Color Checkmark Caste System

Advertisement

Twitter Blue should return by next week, indicated Elon Musk. The Twitter CEO has even mentioned the premium subscription will have multiple colors to denote who owns them. Let's look at the new Twitter Blue subscription's modifications, features, and other important aspects.

Twitter Blue To Relaunch On Friday, December 2?

The revamped Twitter Blue subscription was one of the first significant changes Elon Musk made after acquiring Twitter. However, he pulled the subscription back as its features were being misused to spread misinformation and impersonate influential personalities, big companies, and others.

While apologizing for the delay in relaunching the revised Twitter Blue subscription, Elon Musk stated the company was "tentatively" launching its verification service on December 2. He also mentioned Twitter will use different colored check marks to distinguish between three types of accounts.

Elon Musk also confirmed accounts wishing to grab a Twitter Blue subscription will undergo verification. If that's not all, these accounts will be "manually authenticated" before they become eligible to receive the checkmark.

The verification could be mandatory for all accounts that receive a badge. Twitter would obviously verify accounts that claim to belong to companies and governments.

Blue Badge To Share Space With Other Multi-Color Checkmarks?

Back when Twitter didn't charge for verifying an account and attaching the "Blue Tick", there was just one checkmark. Moving forward, there could be multiple checkmarks, and Twitter users will have to visually understand the status of the accounts.

Advertisement

In the new identification system, the Blue Tick won't denote an influential personality. In another tweet, Musk confirmed that all individuals who subscribe to Twitter Blue will continue to get a blue checkmark.

"All verified individual humans will have the same blue check, as the boundary of what constitutes "notable" is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week."

It appears the "Official" badge may have been revised to a "Grey" checkmark. In other words, the word "Official" may have been dropped to ensure only checkmarks remain.

Elon Musk had pulled back the subscription claiming the feature needs to be "solid". He had previously planned to relaunch Twitter Blue on November 29. But it appears, the subscription needs more work to keep trolls at bay.

More TWITTER BLUE News

Twitter Blue Subscription Relaunch Postponed: Musk Introducing New Checkmark?

Musk Will Relaunch Twitter Blue on November 29; New Accounts Cannot Have Verified Badge for 90 days

Twitter Blue Comeback Date And Reasons Behind Its Disappearance Explained

Twitter Blue Isn't Scrapped, Hints Musk: Revised Subscription To Rival ‘Official’ Label?

Elon Musk Suspends Twitter Blue Subscription To Curb Fake ‘Verified’ Accounts

Musk Hints At Twitter Blue Subscription’s Arrival In India: Check Features, Benefits, And Price

Musk Threatens Google, Apple with Tesla Phone; Twitter's Answer to Potential Big Tech Boycott

Elon Musk's Neuralink Teases 'Show And Tell' Event For Nov 30: What To Expect?

Elon Musk Claims Twitter Users Posted ‘20,000 Tweets Per Second’: Is Platform Truly Growing?

Is Twitter Really on the Verge of Shutdown?

Twitter To Allow Organizations Identify Associated Accounts: What About Individuals?

Twitter’s Three Top-Level Security Officials Quit; Leaving Platform Vulnerable?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Twitter Blue Elon Musk Subscription Verified Accounts
Read more...