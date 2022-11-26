Twitter Blue Relaunching On December 2: Will Introduce New Color Checkmark Caste System

Twitter Blue should return by next week, indicated Elon Musk. The Twitter CEO has even mentioned the premium subscription will have multiple colors to denote who owns them. Let's look at the new Twitter Blue subscription's modifications, features, and other important aspects.

Twitter Blue To Relaunch On Friday, December 2?

The revamped Twitter Blue subscription was one of the first significant changes Elon Musk made after acquiring Twitter. However, he pulled the subscription back as its features were being misused to spread misinformation and impersonate influential personalities, big companies, and others.

While apologizing for the delay in relaunching the revised Twitter Blue subscription, Elon Musk stated the company was "tentatively" launching its verification service on December 2. He also mentioned Twitter will use different colored check marks to distinguish between three types of accounts.

Elon Musk also confirmed accounts wishing to grab a Twitter Blue subscription will undergo verification. If that's not all, these accounts will be "manually authenticated" before they become eligible to receive the checkmark.

The verification could be mandatory for all accounts that receive a badge. Twitter would obviously verify accounts that claim to belong to companies and governments.

Blue Badge To Share Space With Other Multi-Color Checkmarks?

Back when Twitter didn't charge for verifying an account and attaching the "Blue Tick", there was just one checkmark. Moving forward, there could be multiple checkmarks, and Twitter users will have to visually understand the status of the accounts.

In the new identification system, the Blue Tick won't denote an influential personality. In another tweet, Musk confirmed that all individuals who subscribe to Twitter Blue will continue to get a blue checkmark.

"All verified individual humans will have the same blue check, as the boundary of what constitutes "notable" is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week."

It appears the "Official" badge may have been revised to a "Grey" checkmark. In other words, the word "Official" may have been dropped to ensure only checkmarks remain.

Elon Musk had pulled back the subscription claiming the feature needs to be "solid". He had previously planned to relaunch Twitter Blue on November 29. But it appears, the subscription needs more work to keep trolls at bay.