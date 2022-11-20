Musk Will Relaunch Twitter Blue on November 29; New Accounts Cannot Have Verified Badge for 90 days

Twitter Blue subscription is expected to be relaunched on November 29. The microblogging site has confirmed that the revamped subscription is being reworked, and will have new rules and policies to thwart the growing menace of fake "verified" accounts, trolls, and impersonators. Let's look at how Twitter and its new CEO, Elon Musk, plan to deal with the exponential growth in accounts sporting verified badges.

Twitter Blue Subscribers Will Have a 90-Day Waiting Period

The revamped Twitter Blue subscription has caused a lot of chaos and confusion on Twitter. The subscription allows anyone paying $7.99 per month to flaunt a blue checkmark. Twitter is now trying to address the problem of fake verified accounts and impersonators.

The Twitter Blue subscription's support page mentions the platform is updating some processes to minimize "impersonation risks". The platform indicated it will have "waiting periods" for new accounts by stating:

"Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion without notice."

In other words, newly created Twitter accounts won't be able to purchase the Twitter Blue subscription for at least three months. This period could be extended in the future, and that too, without notifying the account holder.

Is Twitter Blue Bad for Twitter?

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk altered the preexisting Twitter Blue subscription. Musk raised the subscription's price from $4.99 to $7.99 per month. More importantly, every subscriber received a blue checkmark that denoted a verified Twitter account.

As expected, several unverified accounts started subscribing to Twitter Blue for the verified badge. This created a huge problem of trolls impersonating celebrities and businesses. Accounts claiming to be representing Lockheed Martin and some oil companies made some crazy statements, which were false and misleading.

Elon Musk has recently indicated that such mischievous accounts would be instantly suspended. He even indicated that accounts that impersonate influential personalities will have to clearly mention "parody" in their Twitter bio.

Elon Musk's warnings haven't stopped accounts from creating problems on Twitter. The new cooldown period is intended to prevent people from creating new accounts and buying verified badges with the intention of impersonating others. Additionally, Twitter Blue subscribers won't be able to modify their display name or usernames after receiving a blue checkmark for an unspecified period of time.

Twitter is also restricting the availability of the new subscription to iPhone users in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Meanwhile, the "Official" label could be gradually offered to leading publications, businesses, and accounts associated with them.