Twitter Blue Verification Scheme Opens the Floodgates for Fake Accounts

As Twitter Blue, the paid subscription service continues to roll out, the micro-blogging platform has witnessed a surge in fake accounts of brands that were verified before being suspended. The tech mogul took to Twitter to state "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't."

The new Blue subscription plan hints at how chaotic things will be at the platform as the system lets anyone get their Twitter account verified for $7.99 in select regions. Unsurprisingly, the rollout has caused chaos as several fake accounts have got verified and started spreading misinformation.

Fake Brand Accounts on Twitter Get Verified

As per numerous reports, with the Twitter Blue pay-to-get verified service, many fake brand accounts on the platform got a blue tick. To mention a few, there is a fake Nintendo account along with fake accounts of Donald Trump, NBA star LeBron James, and many others. Someone also created a fake Twitter handle for George W Bush and posted offensive tweets. These fake accounts were verified with the Twitter Blue subscription before they were suspended.

Earlier, Twitter followed a process to verify accounts but the new pay-to-get verified scheme with the Blue subscription service initially added an 'Official' tag below the account handle name. This tag was visible on many prominent accounts such as heads of state, newsrooms, etc. The tag vanished soon and Musk stated that he killed it.

Later, the Twitter support team tweeted, "We're not currently putting an "Official" label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception."

Following this, Twitter started adding a new message for the accounts that were verified by paying for the same. If you tap on the account name with a Blue Tick, Twitter shows "This account is verified because it is notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category. Learn More (with a link)." Though it is still visible, Musk intends to change it. He wrote, "We are changing the text to say "Legacy Verified. Could be notable, but could also be bogus."

Accounts that have paid for the subscription will show the message, "This account is verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue." It will also include a link to the verification support page.

Fake Twitter Accounts Get Suspended

In a Twitter Spaces discussion, Musk noted that the Blue subscription will be an effective way to remove fake accounts. Even if a bot or fake account gets verified by paying the cost, the platform will suspend the account and keep their money.