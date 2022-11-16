Twitter’s Direct Messages to Get End-to-End Encryption; Better Than WhatsApp, Instagram?

Advertisement

Twitter has been in the news ever since billionaire Elon Musk has taken command of the popular microblogging site. While Twitter offices are topsy-turvy with massive layoffs, the platform has been working on a security feature at the same time. Twitter's direct messages might soon get end-to-end encryption. Will this make Twitter a better platform than WhatsApp and Instagram?

App researcher Jan Manchun Wong has spotted the possible end-to-end encryption for direct messages on Twitter. She shared the details on Twitter saying, "Seeing signs of the feature being worked on in Twitter for Android."

Twitter Working On End-To-End Encryption

Wong's tweets also included code strings that highlight references to encryption keys. What's more, Twitter CEO Elon Musk replied to the tweet with a winking emoji. This could strongly indicate that end-to-end encryption is coming to Twitter.

Bringing in end-to-end encryption to Twitter's direct messages puts the microblogging site on par with other messaging platforms like Signal and WhatsApp. It's also a feature that Twitter brought in probably at the right time.

For the unaware, end-to-end encryption ensures messages and conversations between users stay between them. No one, not even the messaging platform or other third-party platforms can access the end-to-end encrypted messages.

Advertisement

Interestingly, end-to-end encryption for Twitter has been in the works since 2018. The platform was then working on a feature called "secret conversations" but it never showed up. This also made Twitter an unsafe place for direct conversations.

Twitter's New Feature Better Than Competition?

Before taking over Twitter, Elon Musk had strongly championed privacy and security for users. This included encrypted message platforms like Signal. Now as the CEO of Twitter, Musk is bringing in several changes, and end-to-end encryption could be one of the good changes coming to the platform soon.

Since encrypted messages make the platform safer for conversations, Twitter would become a favorable medium for many. Both WhatsApp and Instagram from Meta offer encryptions and are widely used worldwide. It remains to be seen if Twitter's encrypted messages further help in boosting its popularity.

Previously, Elon Musk said Twitter Blue isn't scrapped despite witnessing a barrage of fake accounts. You can read more about the blue tick subscriptions for Twitter here.

More TWITTER News

Twitter Blue Isn't Scrapped, Hints Musk: Revised Subscription To Rival ‘Official’ Label?

Twitter To Allow Organizations Identify Associated Accounts: What About Individuals?

Elon Musk Blames Mainstream Media For Blocking 'Citizen Journalism’: Is Twitter Credible?

Elon Musk Suspends Twitter Blue Subscription To Curb Fake ‘Verified’ Accounts

Twitter Blue India Price Revealed: Worth Shelling Out Money For The Blue Tick?

Twitter Blue Verification Scheme Opens the Floodgates for Fake Accounts

Twitter’s Three Top-Level Security Officials Quit; Leaving Platform Vulnerable?

Twitter Blue Subscription Is Live For $7.99 Per Month; Is it Available in India?

Elon Musk Dumps 'Official' Label: What Does Twitter Blue Checkmark Mean Now?

Twitter To Offer 'Official' Label: New 'Verified' Account Against Twitter Blue’s Checkmark?

Twitter Usage at All-Time High, Claims Musk; Advertisers Continue to Avoid Platform

Twitter To Ban Accounts Impersonating Others; Won’t Allow Name Change After Blue Tick
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Twitter social media apps news
Published On November 16, 2022
Read more...