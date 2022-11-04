Twitter Suffers Major Outage Globally; Users Facing Trouble Logging In

Twitter seems to be facing intermittent issues after remaining inaccessible in many countries, including India. The micro-blogging network faced an outage that lasted several hours. It appears the website's problems still persist. Twitter hasn't offered any explanation about the outage on other social media platforms. The platform's apps for iOS and Android smartphones, however, seem to be functioning normally.

Twitter Goes Down Early Friday Morning

DownDetector, a site that tracks outages of popular websites, received several reports about Twitter being inaccessible starting early Friday morning at 3 AM. The website seemed to be working intermittently. Quite a few users sent out tweets indicating Twitter was experiencing problems. It seems users were unable to access their feed after 7 AM.

Incidentally, Twitter's homepage was loading, but users couldn't log in. A popup greeted them with "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again" or "Something went wrong, but don't fret - let's give it another shot".

At the time of writing, Twitter appeared to be unstable. The website loaded on some occasions, but a refresh could result in the aforementioned popup message. The "Try Again" button doesn't seem to help as it merely attempts to refresh the page.

Twitter Follows Instagram and WhatsApp

A few big social media platforms suddenly went offline in the past few days. Thousands of Instagram users reported the platform was inaccessible this week. Several users claimed they were locked out of their accounts for no reason and were being greeted with "we suspended your account" messages.

Instagram was quick to respond, and confirmed the issues on Twitter by tweeting, "We're aware that some of you are having trouble accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience".

WhatsApp too went down during Diwali, forcing many Indian WhatsApp users to rely on other messaging platforms like Telegram.

Twitter hasn't offered any explanation about the outage yet. Strangely, the platform seems to be working fine via its apps on iOS and Android. This suggests there could be some issues with Twitter's website and not with the CDN (Content Delivery Network) on which the platform works.