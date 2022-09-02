Twitter Finally Announces The Edit Tweet Feature; Here’s The Downside

The demand to edit tweets has been around for a while now. Popular influencers and celebrities have also asked for the feature. It looks like Twitter has finally answered this demand by bringing in the Edit Tweet option. The Edit Tweet feature will be available to all users by the end of this year.

Twitter Announced Edit Tweet Feature

Twitter announced the new Edit Tweet feature via a blog post. As the name suggests, the new feature allows users to edit their tweets even after it's posted. Small errors like spelling mistakes, faults in facts, and so on can now be edited with the new feature. Users can also add hashtags to their tweets with the Edit Tweet feature.

Presently, the new Edit Tweet feature is still under internal testing. Only a selected group of Twitter users have the option to try the new Edit Tweet feature. Twitter explained that internal testing is important to identify issues with the new feature, including the potential misuse of the new Edit Tweet option.

How To Use Edit Tweet Feature?

Twitter has also explained how the new Edit Tweet feature will work. Twitter is allowing users to edit their tweets a few times up to 30 minutes after it's posted. Once a tweet is edited, it will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label. This will help viewers see that the original tweet has been modified.

"Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it's clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet's Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet," Twitter said in the blog post.

Pros And Cons Of Edit Tweet

The Edit Tweet option will have many benefits. Users needn't delete entire threads of tweets after they find typos or small errors. However, editing tweets can still be misused. For instance, a controversial tweet can be edited or even some tweets related to hate speech can be tweaked.

But since Twitter is providing an icon to highlight an edited tweet, it might reduce its misuse. It's being tested right now, and Twitter might curb its misuse before a wider rollout.

