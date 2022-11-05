Twitter Continues Firing Spree; Sacks Most Of Its Indian Employees

Elon Musk has struck down hard on Twitter's global workforce. While the micro-blogging network laid off about half of its employees, its Indian offices may have lost about two-thirds of the workforce in a single night. Twitter India had an employee count of around 300, but more than 200 may have been let go. Let's see which departments were affected.

Twitter Sends Short Email And Revokes Access To Systems

Elon Musk brutally downsized Twitter's global workforce yesterday. Even after assuring employees that there won't be massive layoffs, Musk set out on a firing spree impacting people working for the company across the world.

Twitter administration sent out emails to individual employees informing them about their employment status. For employees in India, emails started landing in their inboxes at 4 AM.

The contents of the emails were reportedly quite concerning. The emails informed employees who were fired, they have lost access to Twitter's internal communication channels and backend systems. Besides its own email platform, Twitter uses Slack for collaboration. Several employees confirmed they were unable to log into their virtual or digital workspaces.

Twitter India Lost More Than Half Of the Employees?

Twitter's offices in India have an employee strength between 200 and 300. Needless to mention, amidst the global downsizing spree, Twitter terminated the employment of its Indian employees as well.

Twitter seems to have laid off 3,738 employees from its global workforce of 7500 employees. In India, the company reportedly removed people from the Engineering, Sales, and Communications departments. Twitter hasn't confirmed the number of Indian employees it has laid off. However, some reports indicate more than 200 employees may have been impacted.

Several employees who haven't received the dreaded email seem unsure about their future at Twitter. Although premature to even speculate, there appears to be no pattern or criteria to decide who was fired.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter barely a week ago. It would be very difficult for the new CEO and the administrative staff to define a policy on who to retain, and why, in such a short time. It appears the primary reason Musk fired half of Twitter's staff, was to cut down on expenditures.

Twitter is already facing a lawsuit for laying off employees in large numbers. However, the lawsuit may not have any impact on Twitter's Indian employees. Twitter staff in the US sued the company for violating the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Employees have complained they did not receive a 60-days advance notice of mass layoffs.