Twitter Starts ‘Purging’ Troublesome Accounts: How Legitimate Users Can Safeguard Theirs?

Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter is "purging" accounts. This means Twitter accounts around the world are at risk of deletion or suspension. The micro-blogging account's new CEO has always been quite vocal about the problem of bots, spam, and scam accounts. He has now indicated Twitter is trying to rid the platform of such accounts. Let's see how Twitter could identify a troublesome account, and more importantly, how can users try to safeguard their personal accounts from being deactivated accidentally.

Twitter "Deactivating" Accounts; Follower-Count Could Dip, Warns Musk

Even before acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk criticized the platform for harboring troublesome accounts. He has accused the past management of not taking strict action against bots, spam, and scam accounts quickly. Musk has now confirmed that Twitter has started deactivating such accounts.

Musk tweeted about the latest development, and cautioned that several prominent accounts on the platform could see a significant dip in their follower account. This suggests, Twitter isn't issuing any warnings or temporarily suspending the accounts.

Musk's tweet suggests that Twitter could start deactivating or deleting any accounts suspected of causing trouble. The Twitter CEO had previously warned that accounts indulging in impersonation, without openly declaring them as "parody", would face instant suspension without any warnings. Hence, such accounts too could be in trouble. Additionally, Twitter may take action against accounts spreading misinformation for financial gain.

Advertisement

How To Safeguard A Twitter Account?

Neither Twitter nor Elon Musk has offered any details about the "purge". Twitter has a policy that clearly outlines the rules, regulations, and guidelines that all users must follow. However, it is quite likely the platform may have become quite aggressive in hunting and deleting accounts suspected of being bots, spreading spam, or being used to spread scams.

Hence, it is essential users do not indulge in any activity that might be considered suspicious. Users must not retweet any tweets with suspicious or unverified links. Avoid liking, sharing, or replying to tweets that offer rewards for retweeting. It could be hard to spot bots, but if users come across such accounts, it is strongly recommended not to follow them.

Incidentally, Twitter does not take action against dormant or inactive accounts. However, it could help if users send out a simple tweet once in a while to ensure the account is perceived as being used by an actual human.