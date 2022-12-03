Twitter Restores Pranay Patholes Account: Did Elon Musk Intervene?

Advertisement

Twitter had suspended the account of Pranay Pathole, an Indian working in Pune, who had befriended the micro-blogging platform's CEO, Elon Musk. The account was temporarily deactivated owing to "policy violations", but has been restored to full functionality within 48 hours. Let's look at why Pathole's Twitter account was taken offline and how it was restored so quickly.

Twitter Suspends Pranay Pathole's Account For Policy Violations

Twitter on Thursday suspended the account of Pranay Pathole, a 24-year-old IT professional from Pune, India, who has been Elon Musk's friend for years. As per a report by IANS, Twitter suspended the account of Pranay Pathole because he violated its policies.

Pranay Pathole and Elon Musk have been friends since 2018. The duo has communicated with each other primarily on Twitter, but Pathole visited Musk's Tesla Gigafactory and met him personally in August 2022. Pathole had tweeted about the meeting.

A little more than three months after the meeting, Twitter suspended Pathole's account. When another Twitter account alerted Elon Musk about the developments, Musk replied "Digging into this now."

Did Elon Musk Intervene To Restore Pranay Pathole's Twitter Account?

In less than 48 hours of Elon Musk being alerted about Pranay Pathole's Twitter account's status, the suspension was overturned. Pathole even tweeted about Elon Musk driving the Tesla semi-Truck.

Advertisement

Pranay is Musk's long-time acquaintance on Twitter. He often tweets about Tesla and sometimes even gets replies from Musk himself. It is not immediately clear why Twitter suspended Pranay's account.

Some Twitter accounts have been repeatedly claiming that Pranay Pathole's content was copied from Reddit comments. There's even a website that claims to offer a parallel comparison of the original Reddit comments and Pranay's tweets. Needless to mention, there are several, hard-to-miss, similarities.

Even if the content is copied, Twitter needn't suspend an account as the content is not from the micro-blogging platform. However, it is possible that several Twitter users, who are also active on Reddit, may have complained about Pranay, which resulted in Twitter taking action based on the evidence submitted.

While Pranay Pathole's account suspension could be part of a routine moderation exercise, it is not clear how a suspended account was restored to full functionality within such a short time.

More TWITTER News

Elon Musk Exposes Twitter’s Alleged Suppression Of “Hunter Biden Story”

Twitter Starts ‘Purging’ Troublesome Accounts: How Legitimate Users Can Safeguard Theirs?

Is Apple Withholding Twitter from App Store? Elon Musk Claims So

Musk Threatens Google, Apple with Tesla Phone; Twitter's Answer to Potential Big Tech Boycott

Elon Musk Claims Twitter Users Posted ‘20,000 Tweets Per Second’: Is Platform Truly Growing?

Twitter Blue Subscription Relaunch Postponed: Musk Introducing New Checkmark?

From Koo to Mastodon, Here are Five Twitter Alternatives in India

Musk Will Relaunch Twitter Blue on November 29; New Accounts Cannot Have Verified Badge for 90 days

How to Download Your Twitter Archive; Save Tweets and DMs Before Twitter Shuts Down

Is Twitter Really on the Verge of Shutdown?

Twitter Workforce Speculated to Shrink By 90 Percent After Musk's "Hardcore" Internal Email

Twitter Blue Comeback Date And Reasons Behind Its Disappearance Explained
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Twitter Elon Musk Suspend Account
Read more...