Twitter Spaces Tab To Soon Offer Podcasts, Audio Stations; Can It Take On Clubhouse, Spotify?

Clubhouse, the popular podcasts app, launched during the pandemic and the consecutive lockdown made it an instant hit. Twitter soon launched Spaces, an audio-only space to take on the former. Now, Twitter Spaces might soon be accommodating the podcast feature, something the platform has been testing for a while now.

Twitter Spaces For All Things Audio

As an audio-only, invite-only app, Clubhouse was the talk of the town, and everyone wanted to tap into the concept. Clubhouse offered live audio interactions and boomed even more after Elon Musk tweeted about it. Soon after, many clone apps appeared on the App Store and Google Play, including the launch of Twitter Spaces.

Presently, Spaces is available on the Twitter app where users can tune into audio rooms, live audio interactions, and now - podcasts. Twitter Spaces offering a new feature that will include audio stations, podcasts, recorded audio, and live audio.

Twitter Spaces To Get Podcasts

Podcasts are now available on many audio platforms and apps like Clubhouse, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Audible, and more. Twitter Spaces might also present a new tab for popular podcasts, the platform announced on the microblogging platform.

Twitter Spaces will include podcast titles from Vox Media, NPR, and more. Twitter Spaces will also offer users the option to categorize podcasts based on their interests like news, music, sports, and more.

The new tab on Twitter Spaces is still under testing. A limited group of English-speaking global users on the Android and iOS Twitter app can access the new tab. A wider rollout with more features will launch soon, Twitter said.

Can Twitter Spaces Take On Rivals?

Twitter has been working on many new features, including the expansion of Spaces. Presently, Twitter Spaces is limited to some users and is yet to make its way on the web. The audio room and live interactions were launched to take on Clubhouse, luring users to stick to Twitter for all things social communication.

Platforms like Audible, Spotify, and others offer a wide range of podcast titles. It looks like Twitter is aiming to compete with them too. However, since Spotify, Prime Music, and others have an established user base, it would take a while for users to switch to Twitter Spaces for podcasts.

