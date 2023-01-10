Twitter to Get New Navigation Features, Advanced Search, Long Form Tweets and More

Elon Musk has given a peek into the upcoming interface revamp of the billionaire's pet project, Twitter. The chief Twit has announced users can now swipe right or left to move between recommended and followed tweets. The platform will also support long form tweets from next month.

Twitter to Get a Makeover

Musk has been planning an interface overhaul ever since he took over the company. After laying off a large chunk of the staff, and demanding hardcore performance from the remaining employees, Musk said the company is ready to introduce the first of many UI overhaul in the coming months.

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week," Elon Musk said in a tweet. He added that the feature will be a "first part of a much larger UI overhaul."

In a separate tweet, Musk said the bookmark feature on Tweet details will roll out a week later in January, and long form tweets will come early February. The social media platform will loosen its character limit to accommodate long posts.

Furthermore, Musk said Twitter will introduce a more advanced search of specific tweets and profiles by filtering based on date, user, retweet count, hashtags, and more.

Previously, Elon Musk had announced Twitter will rejig the navigation features to make the platform faster. "Twitter navigation coming in January that allows swiping to the side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc," he had said in a tweet.

He added that as the team works on improving the Twitter AI, the recommended tweets, topics and lists will become "awesome."

Musks Pays Dearly For Twitter

While Musk continues on his mission to revamp the influential social network, he became the first person to lose $200 billion from his net worth. His wealth dropped to $137 billion after a sharp drop in Tesla shares, a massive 65 percent.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, after much back and forth between the parties, with the previous Twitter board almost forcing the deal to go through. Once onboard, Musk spent the first few weeks on a cost cutting mission, laying off thousands of employees across its regional offices, including almost the entire team in India, apart from cutting down perks and even asking employees to spend nights in office, setting up temporary hotel rooms inside the San Francisco head office.