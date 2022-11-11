Twitter’s Three Top-Level Security Officials Quit; Leaving Platform Vulnerable?

Twitter has been struggling with talent after the social media platform laid off half of its staff this week. Now the micro-blogging network could become even more vulnerable. Three top-level officials, who were responsible for privacy, security, and information, have decided to leave the company. Let's look at the possible repercussions of the exodus on Twitter's core responsibilities of offering a safe platform and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Twitter's Top-Level Security Officers Walkout Amidst Mass Layoffs

Three of Twitter Inc's top privacy and security officials indicated they are leaving the company. Lea Kissner, Twitter's former Chief Information Security officer, announced on Twitter her departure from the platform.

Before Kissner, Damien Kieran, the Chief Privacy Officer, and Marianne Fogarty, Chief Compliance Officer, reportedly resigned from the company on Wednesday night. Kissner sent out another tweet saying they were "fiercely proud of the privacy, security and IT teams at Twitter. Meanwhile, Kieran tweeted, "There is nothing else to say".

The sudden departure of three top-level officials, responsible for the safety, security, and privacy of the platform has raised several concerns about the company. One of the immediate priorities for Twitter, however, would be to ensure the platform remains compliant with regulatory norms.

Twitter May Face Troubles From Multiple Fronts?

Kissner's resignation from Twitter could be primarily due to the mass layoffs which occurred this week at the company. Twitter essentially fired half of its staff across the globe. Its Indian operations may have a deserted look as the company reportedly let go more than two-thirds of the team and that too from critical departments.

Advertisement

It is amply clear that Twitter's administration followed Musk's instructions, and there were no fixed criteria governing the layoffs. In fact, Twitter is now asking some people to return seemingly because the platform fired them "by mistake". Such actions could easily leave any company exposed on multiple fronts, and its top management, helpless.

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter and its sole board member, emailed his workers for the first time on Wednesday. He asked employees to prepare for "difficult times ahead". The new CEO has effectively banned remote work. Any request to work remotely would have to be personally approved by Musk.

Musk is acutely aware of the platform's precarious financial position. He had previously tweeted that Twitter was losing about $4 million per day. He is also aware of advertisers pulling back due to their reluctance, and as Musk claims, pressure from activists.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter barely a fortnight ago, and he has already made several fundamental changes. Twitter engineers are already working on multiple new features and functions. But Musk's seemingly impulsive decisions may not allow these features to survive long.