This Is The Upcoming 10th Gen Apple iPad

Apple is expected to launch a plethora of new devices, including the iPhone 14 series in September 2022. Similarly, the company is also expected to launch the 10th Gen Apple iPad, which is expected to be drastically different from the current 9th Gen and the previous versions of the base iPad model.

MySmartPrice has now obtained the 3D CAD files of the 10th Gen iPad, which gives us a closer look at the next affordable iPad tablet from Apple. According to the leak, the 10th Gen iPad is expected to look similar to the iPad Air with flat sides and the tablet is also expected to have a quad-speaker setup.

10th Gen iPad Likely To Have Same Old Display

As per the CAD renders, the 10th Gen iPad will have the same old display with thick bezels on all four sides. Hence, the screen-to-body ratio of the 10th Gen iPad is likely to remain similar to the 9th Gen iPad. The Apple iPad (10th Gen) is expected to feature a 60Hz 2K IPS LCD panel, and it might support Dolby Vision.

10th Gen iPad Might Get Type-C Port

The renders really do not confirm that the 10th Gen iPad will have a USB Type-C or lightning port. However, as per the previous leaks, the 10th Gen iPad is most likely to include a USB Type-C port with a faster data transfer rate. This also means the 10th Gen iPad might skip the 3.5mm headphone jack.

How Much Will It Cost?

Looking at the price of the 9th Gen iPad, the base model of the 10th Gen iPad with 64GB of internal storage is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000 in India. However, the 4G/5G version of the 10th Gen iPad will cost a lot more than the Wi-Fi-only model, and it is expected to ship with iPadOS 16 out-of-the-box.

