This Is The Upcoming 10th Gen Apple iPad

By

Advertisement
Source  

Apple is expected to launch a plethora of new devices, including the iPhone 14 series in September 2022. Similarly, the company is also expected to launch the 10th Gen Apple iPad, which is expected to be drastically different from the current 9th Gen and the previous versions of the base iPad model.

MySmartPrice has now obtained the 3D CAD files of the 10th Gen iPad, which gives us a closer look at the next affordable iPad tablet from Apple. According to the leak, the 10th Gen iPad is expected to look similar to the iPad Air with flat sides and the tablet is also expected to have a quad-speaker setup.

10th Gen iPad Likely To Have Same Old Display

As per the CAD renders, the 10th Gen iPad will have the same old display with thick bezels on all four sides. Hence, the screen-to-body ratio of the 10th Gen iPad is likely to remain similar to the 9th Gen iPad. The Apple iPad (10th Gen) is expected to feature a 60Hz 2K IPS LCD panel, and it might support Dolby Vision.

10th Gen iPad Might Get Type-C Port

The renders really do not confirm that the 10th Gen iPad will have a USB Type-C or lightning port. However, as per the previous leaks, the 10th Gen iPad is most likely to include a USB Type-C port with a faster data transfer rate. This also means the 10th Gen iPad might skip the 3.5mm headphone jack.

How Much Will It Cost?

Looking at the price of the 9th Gen iPad, the base model of the 10th Gen iPad with 64GB of internal storage is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000 in India. However, the 4G/5G version of the 10th Gen iPad will cost a lot more than the Wi-Fi-only model, and it is expected to ship with iPadOS 16 out-of-the-box.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

This WhatsApp Feature Will Catalog Who Left Group Chats

Apple iOS 16: How To Add Multiple Stops In Apple Maps

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Renders Leaked; AMOLED Display, 10W Wireless Charging Confirmed

iPhone 14 Might Launch At Same Price As iPhone 13

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Discounts On Best 5G Smartphones

iPhone 14 Will Be Faster Than iPhone 13 Despite Having The Same Chip

Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed: What To Expect?

iPhone 13 Available For Less Than Rs. 45,000; Should You Buy Or Wait For iPhone 14?

Garena Free Fire Max August 5 Redeem Codes: New Freebies To Boost Your Gaming

More Indians Are Buying iPhones; What Does It Mean For Chinese Android Brands?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaks: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 200MP Cameras Tipped

iOS 16 Beta 4 Version Released; Here’s What’s New For Lock Screen, iMessage & More
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Apple News Smartphones
Published On August 5, 2022
Read more...