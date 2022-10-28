Apple iPad 10th Gen, iPad Pro 2022 Go On Sale In India: Should You Bet Your Money?

Apple introduced its baseline iPad (10th Gen) and the flagship iPad Pro 2022 tablets at an event on October 18 2022. Now, they have gone on sale in India and can be purchased via Apple India's official website, Amazon, or Authorized Apple resellers in the country. But should you bet your money on these new products from Apple? Do they bring significant upgrades over their predecessors? Let's find out.

Apple iPad (10th Gen), iPad Pro 2022: Worth Upgrading?

The Apple iPad (10th Gen) now flaunts a larger 10.9-inch LCD with 2360x1640 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a pixel density of a mere 264 PPI and a maximum peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet is now powered by the Hexa-core Apple A14 Bionic chipset as opposed to the Apple A13 Bionic on the iPad (9th Gen).

The iPad (10th Gen) also brings improvements to the camera department. It ditches the 8MP rear camera for an improved 12MP sensor with the added capability of 4K video recording. Another major change is the move from a lightning connector to USB Type-C.

The iPad (10th Gen) brings a lot of improvements compared to its predecessor. However, along with the updates the prices have also gone up significantly. It now costs a whopping ₹44,900 for the 64GB storage and Wi-Fi-only model and goes up to 74,900, which is insane. Can't imagine a tablet in this price range without an OLED display. Forget OLED, it doesn't even get the mini LED panel.

Advertisement

The plot thickens even more with the iPad Pro 2022 models. The 11-inch model doesn't get the mini LED panel, which the 12.9-inch model gets. With the M2 chipset at their helm, they surely look to be the most powerful tablets around on paper. But, Apple might have bottlenecked the performance of the M2 chip in the iPad Pro 2022 to save the MacBooks from getting cannibalized. Also, the lack of an active cooling mechanism could mean that the M2 chipset might not perform at its full potential. Read our report on the new generation iPads and make an informed decision.

Apple iPad (10th Gen), iPad Pro 2022: Price

iPad (10th Gen)

64GB WiFi - ₹44,990

64GB Cellular - ₹59,000

256GB WiFi - ₹59,900

256GB Cellular - ₹74,900

iPad Pro (11-inch)

128GB WiFi - ₹81,900

128GB Cellular - ₹96,900

256GB WiFi - ₹91,900

256GB Cellular - ₹1,06,900

512GB WiFi - ₹1,11,900

512GB Cellular - ₹1,26,900

iPad Pro (12.9-inch)