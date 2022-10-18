Apple To Discreetly Launch New iPad Pro With M2 Chipset; But What About iPadOS 16?

The new Apple iPad Pro 2022 variants have been appearing online for quite some time. It seems the company could launch these devices today, October 18. However, unlike the iPhone 14 launch, the iPad Pro models could be announced with a humble press release. These models would ship with Apple's M2 chipset, but they could be running on older iPadOS 15 at the time of the launch.

Apple iPad Pro 2022 Models Specifications and Features

Apple last refreshed its high-end iPads in April of last year. Needless to say, it has been quite some time since Apple upgraded these sleek and premium tablets.

Codenamed J617 and J620, the new iPad Pro models are expected to pack the new M2 SoC (System on a Chip). There's a lot known about the new M2 chipsets because they currently power the new MacBook laptops. These new chipsets are quite better than their predecessor, the M1 SoC, and could easily be more than enough for a tablet.

The two iPad Pro 2022 models would arrive with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays. The mini-LED display is rumored to remain exclusive to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. In terms of design, they should resemble the currently available iPad Pro variants. In other words, Apple isn't expected to redesign the external shell or the button placement.

There's a slim possibility that the 2022 iPad Pro models may get MagSafe charging. If true, Apple might release a few charging accessories as well.

With the new iPad Pro models, Apple might be prioritizing battery life without compromising performance. The first generation of these ARM-based chipsets was quite efficient in terms of battery endurance. However, the improved battery life could also be attributed to Apple's software tweaks in iPadOS.

When Will iPadOS 16 Arrive?

Speaking of the operating system powering the new tablet, the Apple iPad Pro 2022 iterations are expected to feature the new M2 chipset, but they will be running the older iPadOS 15 if they launch today. The iPhone maker is still working on iPadOS 16.

Apple iPad Pro users have been struggling with multi-tasking on their premium tablets. The "Stage Manager" feature in iPapOS 16 promises to take "multitasking on iPad to a whole new level", but there are still some issues that Apple needs to address.

The iPadOS 16 didn't arrive with iOS 16, as is usually the norm. The new M2 chipset, coupled with iPadOS 16 could have helped tremendously. Hence, it is quite possible that Apple could announce the new OS alongside the new iPad Pro models.