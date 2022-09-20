Honor Pad 8 With Wi-Fi-Only Functionality Launching on September 23; Expected Price, Features

The Indian tablet market has received several new devices from top OEMs like Realme, Oppo, Motorola, and Xiaomi. It will soon receive a new device in the form of the Honor Pad 8. Flipkart has listed the new tablet, which will launch on September 23 in India.

Honor Pad 8 Launching on September 23

The Honor Pad 8 tablet will launch on September 23, a Flipkart listing confirms. What's more, the listing also reveals the India price of the new tab, which starts from Rs. 29,999. The Honor Pad 8 will be available in a single model featuring Wi-Fi-only and 128GB storage.

Like most other products, the Honor Pad 8 will get many bank discounts and offers on Flipkart. This includes a five percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank card. Buyers can also sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get gift cards.

Honor Pad 8 Features: What To Expect?

The Honor Pad 8 debuted in July in the international market featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. This is the same chipset that is available on the Oppo Pad Air, Realme Pad X, and the Moto Tab G62.

The Flipkart listing further confirms features coming to the Honor Pad 8 tablet. The chipset will offer up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The upcoming Honor tablet will offer a 12-inch display and will weigh 520 grams. The tablet will run Android 12 OS with the MagicUI 6.1 custom skin.

The upcoming Honor Pad 8 will also feature a 7,250 mAh battery paired with 22.5W fast charging support. The upcoming tablet will also offer Honor Histen and DTS:X Ultra eight speakers.

Honor Pad 8 Price in India

The new Honor Pad 8 GB of RAM will cost Rs. 29,999 for the base 4GB RAM model whereas the 6GB RAM model will cost Rs. 31,999, according to the Flipkart listing. That said, a few leaks suggest the Honor Tab 8 could cost lesser. The two models might be priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. We'll know more when the tablet launches on September 23.