Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Tablet With Dolby Atmos Launched

By
M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet from Lenovo comes with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos  

Lenovo has officially launched the 3rd Gen M10 Plus Android tablet in India. The device comes with a 10.91-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200) IPS LCD screen and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The tablet will be available in India in both Wi-Fi only and LTE variant for Rs. 19,999, and Rs. 21,999, respectively. Both models are currently on sale via Lenovo.com and Amazon, and the availability will be expanded to offline stores across the country in the coming days.

Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Details

The Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) comes in a dual-tone finish and the tablet is available in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colors. The table weighs 465 grams, which makes it a lightweight tablet, especially when compared to other 11-inch devices.

In terms of software, the Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) ships with Android 12 OS with support for Google Play Services along with Google Kids Space which contains curated content for children, which includes books, apps, and videos. The tablet also has a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos, and there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet is fueled by a 7,700 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. According to the company, the Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) can deliver up to 12 hours of video playback or 14 hours of web browsing time per charge.

A few more mention worthy features of the M10 Plus (3rd Gen) are the support of an upgraded pen, 4G LTE connectivity support, a bright 400nits display, and the low blue-light certification by TÜV Rheinland.

If you are in the market for a mid-range Android tablet, the Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) seems to be a great pick for students and also for people looking for a tablet for basic gaming and content consumption.

