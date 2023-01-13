Lenovo Tab P11 5G With 11-inch IPS LCD, Snapdragon 750 SoC Launched In India: Specifications, Price

Lenovo has added a new premium Lenovo Tab P11 5G to its tablet portfolio in India. As its name suggests, the new tablet supports 5G connectivity and is ready to offer blazing-fast speeds. It also packs in a large 11-inch IPS LCD, Dolby Vision, Snapdragon processor, JBL speakers, and a large 7700mAh battery, among other features. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications below.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G: Features, Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G flaunts a massive 11-inch IPS LCD with a 2K (2000 x 1200) screen resolution with a peak brightness of 400nits and 70 percent coverage of the NTSC color gamut. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is built on the 8nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256GB storage. Memory can be expanded further up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the Lenovo Tab P11 5G is equipped with a 13MP single rear camera sensor. Selfies are handled by the 8MP sensor at the front, which is accompanied by a ToF sensor for enhanced biometrics. Some other noteworthy features of the tablet include TUV certification for eye protection, quad JBL speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP52 dust and splash resistance, 5G SA/NSA, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C 3.1 (Gen 2) port.

Advertisement

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is powered by a 7700mAh battery under its hood coupled with 20W QC 3.0 fast charging support. Lenovo claims that the tablet can offer up to 12 hours of video playback on a single charge. The company is also offering an optional keyboard pack and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 with the tablet.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G: Price, Availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G comes at a starting price of ₹29,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The higher 8GB+256GB variant is priced at ₹34,999. The tablet will be available to purchase exclusively via Amazon and Lenovo's website.