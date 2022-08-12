Moto Tab G62 Appears On Geekbench: New Mid-Range Tablet Launching On August 17

Motorola has been steadily expanding its product offering to include a new range of phones under the G series. At the same time, the brand is now gearing up to launch a new tablet - namely the Moto Tab G62. The upcoming Motorola tab was spotted on Geekbench, confirming its key specifications.

Moto Tab G62 On Geekbench

The upcoming Moto Tab G62 appeared on Geekbench with the model number XT2261-2. The database confirms the new tablet will feature an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and the other four clocked at 19Ghz. It's now been confirmed the Moto Tab G62 will feature the Snapdragon 680 chipset.

The Snapdragon 680 SoC on Moto Tab G62 is paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The Geekbench benchmarking results further show the Moto Tab G62 scoring 311 in the single-core test and 1304 in the multi-core test. The benchmark also confirms the new tablet will run Android 12 OS and will include near-Stock Android UI.

Additionally, the Moto Tab G62 will offer 4GB RAM, which might make it a pretty basic tablet. The Geekbench scores also show that the new Motorola tablet will be an entry-level device that would be ideal for video playbacks and casual gaming.

Moto Tab G62 Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Moto Tab G62 has already been listed on Flipkart, teasing its key features. The new Motorola tablet will flaunt a 10.6-inch 2K IPS LCD panel with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos. Under the hood, the new Moto Tab G62 was also spotted with a 7,000 mAh battery paired with 20W fast charging support.

The Moto Tab G62 Flipkart page also confirms that it would offer a special reading mode, Entertainment Space, Kids Space, stylus support, and multiple account support. Presently, the new Moto Tab G62 will launch on August 17 and will be available on Flipkart.

The Moto Tab G62 specs seem like a mid-range tablet. In the competitive and budding tablet market, Motorola could aggressively price the new tablet to take on the competition. We'll know more in the coming days when the new tablet debuts in India.

