Nokia T10 Tablet Clears FCC Listing With 5100mAh Battery

By

Nokia is tipped to be working on another Android tablet, which could be unveiled in the near future alongside the Nokia 2660 Flip phone. Amidst the speculation, the Nokia tablet has passed the US regulatory certification database FCC with the model number TA-1462. The listing reveals some key specs of the tablet. Besides, the Nokia 2660 Flip has appeared in the Distributor listings in Australia with the model number TA-1474.

A report by Nokiamob has shared a list of devices that could be pumped out of Nokia's stable this year. Going by the same, the Nokia T10 is likely to be the sequel and a mini version of the Nokia T20.

Nokia TA-1462 Leaked Specs

Firstly, the Nokia Nokia TA-1462 that has cleared the FCC listing is believed to be an 8-inch tablet with an HD+ LCD display and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The tablet is speculated to make use of a 5100mAh battery, which may not be the biggest battery capacity to be used by any budget Android tablet but can last up to a day. The charging speed is said to be relatively faster with 10W charging support. The tablet is speculated to feature an 8MP rear camera sensor and a 2MP front-facing camera.

It might not be a direct follow-up to the Nokia T20, hint the leaked specs. Also, it carries a different model number than that of the Nokia T10 that leaked earlier. Earlier this year, we have been coming across reports related to a couple of tablets with the model numbers TA-1457 and TA-1472 and these were certified in Russia. Later, a well-known tipster shared the details of another tablet - Nokia Penguin, which is tipped to be the Nokia T10.

Based on the earlier leak, the Nokia T10 is believed to feature a larger 10.4-inch FHD+ LCD display, a 2MP selfie camera sensor, and a 5MP camera at the rear. It was speculated to get the power from a relatively smaller battery than the 8200mAh battery powering the Nokia T20. Besides these specs, it is speculated that these could be budget tablets running the Android OS. However, we might get to know further details in the near future.

Published On July 2, 2022
