Nokia T10 Tablet Price in India Leaks Via Amazon Offers Page

Nokia T10 went official in July this year as a portable, family-friendly tablet for streaming, working, and video calling. While the official launch date of this device in India remains unknown, its price in the market has been revealed by the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers page.

As per a report by Nokia Power User, the price of the Nokia T10 has been leaked by an offers page on Amazon. It suggests that the Nokia tablet will cost Rs. 11,999 in India. In Europe, the tablet is available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G variants but it remains to be seen if the Indian market will get both editions. This listing confirms that the Nokia T10 could be launched soon in the country.

What Does Nokia T10 Offer?

The compact tablet from Nokia bestows an 8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. The screen is certified for Netflix HD, which makes it ideal for entertainment purposes. Powering the Nokia T10 is a Unisoc T606 chipset and comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage space.

It runs Android 12 OS with support for two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. A 5250mAh battery powers the Nokia T10 tablet along with 10W charging support. The device has a hybrid SIM slot to support expandable storage, a USB Type-C port, a 2MP webcam at the front, an 8MP rear camera sensor with LED flash and autofocus, an inbuilt FM Radio receiver, and dual stereo speakers with OZO audio playback.

The connectivity features of the Nokia T10 include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, an IPX2 rating, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The LTE variant of the tablet is equipped with a proximity sensor and comes in a single Ocean Blue color option.