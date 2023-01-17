Nokia T21 Tablet Launched In India At ₹17,999: Specifications, Price

Nokia has introduced its latest Nokia T21 tablet in the Indian market. The new tablet joins the Nokia T10 and the Nokia T20 tablets in the lineup. The Nokia T21 tablet offers a massive 10.36-inch display, 2K screen resolution, a Unisoc octa-core processor, an 8MP rear camera, and a large 8200mAh battery, among other features. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications below.

Nokia T21 Tablet: Features, Specifications

The Nokia T21 tablet comes with a premium aluminum body. It also makes use of 60 percent recycled plastic for other parts such as antenna cover. The tablet flaunts a 10.36-inch IPS LCD display with a 2K resolution and 360 nits of peak brightness.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, which is built on the 12nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded further up to 512GB via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the tablet is equipped with an 8MP sensor at the front and rear. Some other noteworthy features of the tablet include 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio NFC, Widevine L1 support, and a USB Type-C port. The Nokia T21 is powered by a massive 8200mAh battery under the hood coupled with 18W charging support. The tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box. Nokia has promised two major OS upgrades for the Nokia T21.

Nokia T21: Price, Availability

The Nokia T21 comes at a starting price of ₹17,999 for the Wi-Fi variant. The LTE + Wi-Fi variant will set you back by ₹18,999. Nokia is throwing away a flip cover worth ₹1,999 with the tablet. Pre-orders are live now via Nokia's official website and will go on sale via retail outlets from January 22, 2023. The Nokia T21 comes in a single Charcoal Gray color.