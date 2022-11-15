OnePlus to Foray Into Tablet Segment in 2023; How Can it Make a Difference?

OnePlus has been speculated to be working on its first tablet that will compete against the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo tablets. This tablet launch was slated to happen earlier this year but there was no concrete information about it. Now, a new launch timeline for the OnePlus tablet has been tipped.

Amidst speculations that the company has shelved the idea of launching a tablet, a noted tipster Max Jambor stated that OnePlus is still developing its first tablet. The tipster also revealed that the tablet could be dubbed OnePlus Pad and might be launched next year.

OnePlus to Launch Its First Tablet in 2023

Talking about the alleged OnePlus Pad, the word is that the tablet could feature a 12.4-inch OLED display and get power from the dated octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC. It might feature a 13MP dual-camera setup at its rear and a 10,090 mAh battery that could support 45W fast charging tech. It is also said that the OnePlus tablet could resemble the Realme Pad or Oppo Pad as these brands belong to the same conglomerate.

If OnePlus plans to follow the strategy implemented by Oppo in this segment, then we can expect the OnePlus Pad to boot on Android 12L. Also, it could come with accessories, including a keyboard dock and support for a stylus.

How Could the OnePlus Pad Make a Difference?

Given that Google is focusing on bringing tablet-centric optimizations, the decision of OnePlus to jump onto this bandwagon appears to be a good move and might prove fruitful for the company.

As of now, there is no word on the possible pricing of the OnePlus Pad. It is believed to be an affordable offering as compared to rivals, including Oppo Pad Air, Realme Pad X, and Xiaomi Pad 5. There are speculations that this OnePlus Pad could be priced at around ₹20,000. However, from what the brand has done in the smartphone arena, there is a possibility for the tablet to be priced relatively higher than the other Chinese counterparts to make it an affordable premium offering.

However, it remains to be seen if OnePlus distinguishes itself from the competition in India's tablet market by adding something worthwhile. We will have to wait for official details to know more about the OnePlus Pad.

