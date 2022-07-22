OnePlus Pad Launch Delayed; Is OnePlus Missing Out On Booming Tab Market?

OnePlus is on a launching spree, having just launched the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. The brand will also be announcing the OnePlus 10T 5G globally on August 3. However, OnePlus is missing out on launching tablets, especially in the booming tab market in India. Reports suggest the OnePlus Pad launch will be delayed.

OnePlus Pad Launch In India

Earlier this year, reliable tipster Max Jumbor first rumored the OnePlus tablet, which would likely be called OnePlus Pad. The rumor mill has since then been speculating the launch of the first tab from OnePlus. However, it seems like the alleged OnePlus Pad will be delayed.

It was said the OnePlus Pad would be launched in the first half of 2022. The alleged OnePlus tablet was even rumored to have entered mass production in March for the European and Asian markets. The OnePlus Pad was even spotted in internal testing in India.

Despite these reports, the OnePlus Pad launch has been pushed. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to explain the OnePlus Pad launch would be delayed until early 2023. However, the tipster doesn't elaborate on why the OnePlus Pad launch is being delayed.

Is OnePlus Missing Out On Booming Tab Market?

The OnePlus Pad was rumored to feature a 12.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It was also spotted with the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and could offer up to 128GB default storage. Reports also claim the alleged OnePlus Pad would pack dual cameras at the rear with a 13MP main lens and a 5MP secondary shooter.

Plus, the OnePlus Pad would also include a 13MP selfie camera for better video calling and selfies. The delayed OnePlus tablet was also rumored with a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support instead of an 80W charger. One can also expect the latest Android version on the tab.

The tablet market is booming in India with new devices from Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, and other Chinese brands. Most of these offer premium features and an affordable price tag when compared to Samsung and Apple tablets. But OnePlus seems to be missing out on this boom as its launch keeps getting delayed. If OnePlus manages to launch its tab this year, it could still have an edge in the market.

