OnePlus Pad Set To Launch On February 7th; What To Expect

OnePlus is preparing to unveil a new product portfolio on February 7th at its official Cloud 11 event. Although OnePlus has confirmed the launch of four devices, a recent leak revealed that a fifth device, the OnePlus 11R, will join the party at the event. And now, the OnePlus Pad, the company's first-ever tablet, is also confirmed to be unveiled.

OnePlus Pad: Everything You Need To Know

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has reportedly confirmed that its first tablet will be revealed at the event. Before the official confirmation, the leaks allegedly confirmed the tablet's existence, and MySmartPrice and OnLeaks even shared design renders and specifications for the upcoming device.

Coming to the device, the official poster for the OnePlus Pad shows a green color along with an alleged 11.6-inch display with thin bezels and a slim design, as well as a single camera on the back with an LED flash. According to the tipsters, the device will also be available in black. The camera module is located in the center of the ostensibly metal unibody chassis, as opposed to the top-left position found on most phones and tablets. For the time being, no information about the camera's specifications or the device's internals has leaked.

Advertisement

What Other Devices Will Oneplus Launch?

As for other devices, the OnePlus 11 will be the highlight of the event, with a 6.7-inch display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a 50MP triple-camera setup. Other confirmed entries include the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which will be available in Green and Black colors and is expected to be an improvement over its predecessor.

In addition, the company will release its first-ever mechanical keyboard, a teaser for which was released a few days ago. Finally, the OnePlus 11R is expected to be unveiled at the event. The device is expected to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Google's sudden and unexpected entry into the tablet industry with the introduction of the as-yet-unsold Pixel tablet last year caught everyone by surprise. Subsequently, both Xiaomi and Realme introduced their own tablets, while Samsung has been selling tablets from its Tab A series for some time. While there is no word on the price of the OnePlus Tab, it will face stiff competition from the aforementioned players when it launches, and the cost will play a significant role in its success.