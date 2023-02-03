OnePlus Pad Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Debut; Could Get A 11.6-inch LCD, Dimensity 9000 SoC

It's no secret that OnePlus is readying its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, for India. The brand has confirmed that the Android tablet will debut alongside the OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphone on February 7 2023 in the country. The company has failed to keep its specifications under wraps as some have surfaced on the internet. So, without any further ado, let's take a look at them below.

OnePlus Pad: Specifications (Leaked)

As per DCS (Digital Chat Station), a popular leakster from China, the OnePlus Pad could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset under the hood. It is a flagship-grade processor and also powers the likes of the ROG Phone 6D, Vivo X80, and Tecno Phantom X2 series, among others. The chipset is likely to be paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options.